Top-ranked Cavaliers pull away from Rangers

Haleigh Timmer scored the first seven points for St. Thomas More and led the Cavaliers with 23 points during their 58-35 road win over Hill City.

The No. 1 Cavaliers led 14-5 after the first period and 29-14 at the half. They pushed the lead over 20 points in the second half.

Timmer and Scarlet Grimshaw each hit three shots from behind the arc. Grimshaw finished with 13 points for STM.

Reese Ross added eight points for the Cavaliers and Mairin Duffy hit a 3-pointer and finished with seven points.

The Rangers were led by Hailey Wathen with 14 points. Whitney Edwards and Abby Siemonsma each had seven points. Siemonsma had the only three-pointer for Hill City.

Hill City was 10-for-16 from the free-throw line. The Cavaliers were nine-for-14.

St. Thomas More improved to 4-0 on the season. They finally host their home opener Jan. 2 against Rapid City Christian. Hill City fell to 2-2 on the season. The Rangers head to Dell Rapids on Dec. 30 and Chamberlain on Jan. 2.

