For a Rapid City Central team that had dropped its first three games of the season, a Friday night visit to O’Harra Stadium by Brandon Valley, the defending Class AAA champions and currently No. 1 ranked, didn’t appear to offer a good opportunity for a big turnaround win.
Unfortunately for the Cobblers, the outcome reflected that assessment all too well as Brandon Valley scored on its first six possessions of the game, rolled out to a 41-0 lead at halftime, and cruised to an easy 48-6 win over the out-manned Cobblers in a game called with 2:48 remaining due to lightning.
The Lynx took the opening kickoff and capped off a nine-play, 79-yard drive with a scoring pass from quarterback Thomas Scholten to Jackson Hilton from four yards out. Rapid City Central threatened to even the score, mounting a 46-yard drive largely behind the running of Jeremy Weidmann. However, the drive stalled at the Lynx 30 when Weidmann was stopped for no gain on a fourth-and-one.
To add insult to injury, Brandon Valley went up 14-0 one play later as Scholten connected with a wide-open Hilton on a 70-yard pass play.
Central’s opening drive was about the only offense the Cobblers could muster in the half, as Brandon Valley quickly adjusted and took away the edge from the Cobbler running attack.
“Jeremy is a tough little guy and does whatever we ask him to, but he didn’t get much support tonight,” Central coach Erik Iverson said. “Our line didn’t do a very good job. We were just over-matched on the line. They quickly adjusted to what we were doing early in that first series, and we couldn’t do much after that. Though, honestly, that’s a very good football team, and we could have thrown any scheme at them tonight and it wouldn’t have made a difference.”
A blocked punt — the first of two in the game plus a fumble lost on another attempt — set the Lynx up at the Cobbler 14-yard-line, and Tate Johnson tallied Brandon Valley third score with a one-yard dive to open the second quarter.
You have free articles remaining.
A Central three-and-out, blocked punt and turnover on downs on the next three Central possessions were all quickly turned into second quarter touchdowns by the Lynx. Johnson tallied twice — 21- and 7-yard runs, and Austin Vigants added a 15-yard scoring jaunt to boost the Lynx advantage to 41-0 at halftime.
“Their offense is always hard to get a grasp on and we struggled a little bit early, but once our defense kind of figured out where to fit guys we were alright,” Brandon Valley coach Chad Garrow said. “And all of our running backs ran really well tonight, which is a credit to our offensive line that came out and set the tone right away. We had some new guys in the front line, and they needed some time to get their footing. And as a staff we had to adjust to some of the things our kids can do and had to move a few kids around. After the Roosevelt game (a 28-13 opening game loss), we made some nice adjustments and beat O’Gorman the next week.”
Garrow turned the game over to the second-teamers midway through the third period following a Cobbler turnover at their own 20, and two plays later Tate Johnson dashed in from eight yards out extending the Lynx advantage to 48-0 with 3:10 remaining in the third period.
Shut out through three periods, the Cobblers finally got on the board at the 3:11 mark of the final frame, marching 64 yards, featuring the running of Lane Darrow, Amarion Sailor, Gavyn Dansby, Max Lowe and Mark Huttinger, before Darrow concluded the drive with a 3-yard scoring toss to Sailer.
“There is not a weakness on that team. They are good on offense, defense, and special teams and are definitely state champs for a reason,” Iverson said. “Our punt blocks set us back a couple times, but they are a pretty darn good football team. For us, Jeremy played well (14 carries for 84 hard-earned yards) and our wide receiver, Wyatt Jungclaus, (two catches for 39 yards) played both ways and stood out, too.”
Rapid City Central (0-4) travels to Sioux Falls O’Gorman next Friday at 5 p.m. MT, while Brandon Valley (3-1) will host Watertown at 6 p.m. MT on that same evening.