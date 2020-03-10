Top-ranked STM boys move on past Clark/Willow Lake

The top-ranked St. Thomas More boys' basketball team held serve and will go into next week's Class A state basketball tournament as the No. 1 seed after downing No. 16 Clark/Willow Lake 64-51 Tuesday night in SoDak 16 action Pierre.

The Cyclones gave the Cavaliers a game early on as St.Thomas More only led 11-9 at the end of the first quarter, but STM used a big second quarter to take a 34-18 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Cavaliers expanded their lead into the fourth, taking a 52-33 advantage before the Cyclones closed the gap some in the final eight minutes.

"I felt like we played well for three quarters," STM coach Dave Hollenbeck said. "Clark is not your normal 16 seed. They were difficult to keep off of the boards. I was pleased with our effort on defense."

Senior Ryder Kirsch led the way offensively for STM with 18 points, that included a perfect 8-of-8 from the free-throw line. Seniors Caden Casey and Connor Hollenbeck added 17 and 15 points respectively.

STM hit eight 3-pointers and was 16-of-20 from the free-throw line.

Tyler O'Neill led the Cyclones with 14 points and Stone Burke added 12 points.