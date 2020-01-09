Top-ranked STM boys pull away from Douglas

As was the case from the first time the St. Thomas More and Douglas boys' basketball teams met, it was a battle early.

And like the Dec. 17 game in Box Elder, a 27-point STM win, the Cavaliers began to put away the Patriots in the second quarter Thursday night, running away for the 57-31 win at the St. Thomas More Gym.

Connor Hollenbeck's 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter gave St. Thomas More a 13-8 lead and the Cavalier defense did the rest, outscoring the Patriots 44-23 in the final three quarters.

It was far from a perfect game for the Class A unbeaten and number one team in the state — about 15 turnovers and 7-of-15 shooting from the free-throw line — but it was one where the Cavs showed their talent enough to take control against a scrappy Douglas squad.

"Douglas is a nice ballclub," veteran STM head coach David Hollenbeck said. "They are disciplined, they play hard and they shoot the basketball. They did a really good job in the first half getting in the paint and creating some problems with basket pressure. That's on them. They do a nice job."

The STM coach also thought his team had a nice effort, playing hard at times to overcome some struggles on offense.