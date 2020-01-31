Top-ranked STM boys struggle at times but still run past Sturgis

As the top-ranked team in the Class A ranks, the St. Thomas More boys' basketball team has been able to afford the luxury at times to not play its best and still win easily on the scoreboard.
That was the case Thursday night as the Cavaliers struggled at times against a Sturgis team that plays better than its record, as St. Thomas More gained the 61-43 at the STM gymnasium.
It was an up-and-down game for the unbeaten Cavaliers.
"We have to respect the game better," STM coach Dave Hollenbeck said. "We took some plays off and we just didn't do a very good job of blocking out. But Sturgis is not a bad ballclub and they do a lot of good things. That pick-and-roll is hard to guard, and they caught us switching."
The two teams traded leads early, but STM appeared to be on its way on a 6-0 run on two baskets by junior Ryan Wojcik and a layup by senior Ryder Kirsch.
But Sturgis closed with a bang when senior Ryder Ladner was wide open under the basket for two and senior Marcus Myrick nailed a half-court 3-pointer to cut the Cavalier lead to 13-12 after one.
The Cavaliers, however, controlled the second quarter and used a 3-pointer by senior Caden Casey and four points by senior Connor Hollenbeck for an 11-point edge. The Cavs then turned up their in-bounds trap for two straight steals and layups and a 33-17 halftime lead.
"That is something we work on in practice, and we always focus on the press. It has stepped up through the years and I think we're playing our best press overall," Casey said.
Dave Hollenbeck said they aren't necessarily a pressing team for four quarters, but it was effective.
"We've been able to score in bunches at times. That allows us to get a little separation," he said. "We're not a full-out pressing team for 32 minutes. We're just trying to get in shape and build some stamina as we go on, so if we ever need to press, we'll be able to."
More maintained a 15-20 lead throughout the second half, although Sturgis hung in there behind five points by Myrick. STM led 42-30 going into the fourth.
The Cavs led by 20 late before Myrick hit two straight 3-pointers to close the gap.
"We just didn't play real well together at times, but it is a good win for us," Dave Hollenbeck said. "They are a solid team and that size is hard to deal with."
Casey said they need to work on being a little tougher in the paint.
"I just think we need to play better on the defensive end and box out, and when we have the opportunity, take a charge," he said.
Despite the team not shooting well in the paint, Casey led four Cavaliers in double figures with 19 points, followed by Kirsch with 17, Hollenbeck with 12 and Wojcik with 11.
"We left a lot on the table with our inside shot, for whatever reason. It was simple things, not using the glass and we didn't shoot free throws very well (16-of-23)," Dave Hollenbeck said. "We just struggled offensively."
Myrick led the Scoopers with 16 points and Ladner added nine.
The Cavaliers, 12-0, now have a week to prepare for Class AA Sioux Falls O'Gorman Feb. 7 at the Pentagon Classic.
Dave Hollenbeck said it is going to be a big challenge for the team.
"We're going to have to do a lot of work these next eight days to get ready for O'Gorman," he said. "They are going to be athletic, they are big. They rebound very well and they can shoot the basketball."
Casey said it will be a good time to work on the basics of the game.
"I feel like we can get a lot better. We probably need to play defense a lot better and shoot the ball better, for sure," he said.
Sturgis, 4-8, is off until Feb. 7-8 when the Scoopers travel to Mitchell and Huron.