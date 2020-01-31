Top-ranked STM boys struggle at times but still run past Sturgis

"That is something we work on in practice, and we always focus on the press. It has stepped up through the years and I think we're playing our best press overall," Casey said.

Dave Hollenbeck said they aren't necessarily a pressing team for four quarters, but it was effective.

"We've been able to score in bunches at times. That allows us to get a little separation," he said. "We're not a full-out pressing team for 32 minutes. We're just trying to get in shape and build some stamina as we go on, so if we ever need to press, we'll be able to."

More maintained a 15-20 lead throughout the second half, although Sturgis hung in there behind five points by Myrick. STM led 42-30 going into the fourth.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Cavs led by 20 late before Myrick hit two straight 3-pointers to close the gap.

"We just didn't play real well together at times, but it is a good win for us," Dave Hollenbeck said. "They are a solid team and that size is hard to deal with."

Casey said they need to work on being a little tougher in the paint.

"I just think we need to play better on the defensive end and box out, and when we have the opportunity, take a charge," he said.