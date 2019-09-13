The South Dakota School of Mines and Black Hills State University football teams will hit the road for the first time after opening the season last weekend at home.
The Hardrockers open against Western Colorado in Gunnison, Colo. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. The Yellow Jackets will be at Colorado School of Mines with a noon kickoff. Chadron State hosts CSU-Pueblo at 7 p.m.
'Rockers to take on Western Colorado
Western opened the season with a 38-13 loss to FCS Idaho State. Mines coach Zach Tinker said anytime a team opens against an FCS school, it is hard to gauge.
"I don't know much about the Big Sky, I don't watch Big Sky football every day," he said. "I don't have a great feel for where Idaho State is, so I don't have a great feel for where Colorado Western is either."
Tinker did say he likes what the Mountaineers do on defense, led by longtime RMAC coordinator Todd Auer.
"I've always thought he is tough to prepare against. I've always thought he has a good plan to take away the things you do best, which to me is smart," he said. "He makes you play left-handed, if you will, putting pressure on that way."
Offensively the Mountaineers played four quarterbacks, but a majority of the action came from Dylan Jacobs (9-of-17 passing for 72 yards) and Connor Desch (3-of-13 for 35 yards). Both are big quarterbacks, which Tinker said doesn't excite him.
"They are bigger guys who extend plays and keep plays alive. It is hard to know again what they are going to do offensively, because again last week they were pretty vanilla," he said.
The Hardrockers' opening 37-33 loss to Colorado Mesa was an up-and-down game, as the score indicated. The defense looked good at times and had two scores, while the offense moved the ball and struggled at the same time.
Mines led 33-30 going into the fourth quarter and again couldn't hold on to the lead. Last season the 'Rockers lost four games by four or less points.
"You hope that what they say, you should improve the most from game one to game two, so we better if we want to have a chance to win a game on the road," Tinker said. "We're starting three seniors now, and that just isn't very many. It's not a knock on anything, it is just you don't have quite the experience in all of the spots that you would like to have. It's a flip of last season where we had some nice experience on offense. Now that nice experience is on defense."
Sophomore quarterback Collin Zur was 21-of-38 passing for 239 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. In his first start as a Hardrocker, freshman Ahmad Lewis gained 107 yards on 26 carries.
BHSU to face Orediggers on the road
As the old saying goes, it doesn't get any easier for the Yellow Jackets. Colorado Mines is ranked 17th/15th in the country.
"We knew when this schedule came out a couple of years ago that we had two tough games to start the year. You have to play them sometime," said BHSU coach John Reiners. "It would be easier to have a couple of cupcakes early, but that won't happen in the RMAC. We're going to be ready to go."
Last Saturday was a tale of two halves for the Jackets against Chadron State, as Black Hills State led 17-0 at halftime, only to be outscored 48-14 in the second half.
Reiners said his team found out how good it can be with that impressive first half. They also found out that they have to play four quarters.
"The biggest thing is believing it," he said. "When you look the history of the RMAC, teams that perennially won, close games like that they will probably come out on top. Give credit to Chadron, they have had a history of winning and they came out and had a great second half."
Reiners said in the second half they got away from things that were working in the first half.
"We just started doing things that we needed to do," he said. "We pressed too much and tried to make big plays when just moving the ball five yards for a first down was what we needed to do."
In his first start as a Jacket, sophomore quarterback Andrew Tovar was 22-of-35 passing for 264 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Running back Payten Gilmore carried the ball 22 times for 87 yards and one TD. Freshman Andre Renteria gained 59 yards on 15 carries.
Reiners said that Colorado Mines is a very solid program again, just like it has been in the past.
"When you look at them offensively, they have one of the top backs in the league and country in Cameron Mayberry (24 carries, 138 yards, 3 TDs). He is good as they get, honestly," Reiners said. "We have to stop Mayberry. If we do, we have a chance."
Quarterback Ben Bottlinger was 14-of-31 for 154 yards in the 41-10 win over Adams State last Saturday.
Eagles to host CSU-Pueblo
After a monster comeback in its opener at Black Hills State, the Chadron State Eagles will turn around with one of the RMAC's best, hosting Colorado State-Pueblo Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Elliott stadium.
The ThunderWolves have been a dominant team in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, winning or sharing seven of the last eight championships. They have advanced to the playoffs each season since 2011, except 2016, and were the national champions in 2014.
Pueblo opened last Saturday with a 36-7 victory over Dixie State in St. George, Utah.
"We know they're a good team and we're excited to have the opportunity to play them, particularly at home," said CSC head coach Jay Long. "We need to go out and attack and execute, just like we did in the second half of our first game last Saturday night at Black Hills State."
The Eagles trailed 17-0 at halftime, but caught fire in the second half, scoring on all seven possessions to win the game 48-31.
Chadron State had numerous players excel in its win over Black Hills State.
Offensively, junior quarterback Dalton Holst completed 22 of 33 passes for 327 yards and four touchdowns to earn the RMAC Offensive Player of the Week Award. In addition, sophomore running back Elijah Myles rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns, senior wide receiver Tevon Wright caught five passes for 86 yards and two TDs and senior inside receiver Jackson Dickerson caught five passes for 63 yards and one TD. Dickerson also returned a punt 24 yards to set up another TD.