Track, cross country, wrestling teams highlight success in 2019

"It was time for me to branch off to see what I can do, take all of the things that I have learned from everybody I have been affiliated with in the coaching profession, and go build my own program, go build our program here at South Dakota Mines," Flohr said.

Floher replaces Zach Tinker, who stepped down after four seasons.

Like most young assistant coaches, Josh Breske was looking for the right time to take that step forward and run his own program.

The right time came at the right place, he believes, as he is returning home as the new head football coach at Black Hills State University. Breske, and his wife, Alana (basketball), are former Yellow Jacket athletes (2006-2009). Breske was a NAIA All-American offensive lineman for BHSU.

"This is home for us. Even after college we would come back in the summer and spend time. Alana working basketball camps, me working football camps. Her family has a house in the Hills," Breske said. "This is coming back home for us. This is a dream come true, honestly."

Breske replaces John Reiners, who resigned after eight seasons at he held. The Yellow Jackets were 3-8 this past season.

In other area sports highlights: