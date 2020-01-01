Track, cross country, wrestling teams highlight success in 2019

It was a year of state titles — particularly of the running kind — that highlighted the top area sports stories chosen by the Rapid City Journal.
The St. Thomas More boys' and girls' track and field teams continued to dominate the Class A state field with both boys' and girls' teams winning state titles.
The Custer girls' cross country team also showed its dominance, winning its second straight Class A state title.
The Rapid City Stevens wrestling team also saved the best for last, winning its ninth state title on is home mats at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Other team highlights saw the Canyon Lake Little League win the state title and qualify for the regionals in Indiana.
Other top stories include high school individual state titles by Shay Trimble of Rapid City Stevens in gymnastics, Belle Fourche's Payson Birkeland winning her second state golf title, Lance Christensen of Little Wound winning the Class A state boys' golf title, St. Thomas More's Bridget Raymond and junior Vanessa Wittenberg wining Class A state tennis titles and Belle Fourche's Sawyer Clarkson winning the Class A state boys' cross country individual title.
There was also head football coaching changes for both South Dakota School of Mines and Black Hills State University.
Lead's Trevor Tridle also won a world title in the Special Olympics power lifting
Here's a look at the top 10 stories in 2019 (not listed in any particular order):
STM boys, girls repeat as state track champions
Despite an impressive history of success in previous state meets — three titles in last four years in girls, and five of last six in boys — St. Thomas More track coach Scott Benson advised caution coming into this year’s Class A State Track and Field Championships, suggesting that stellar performances would be needed if the Cavaliers were to repeat as champions.
Benson needn’t have worried as St. Thomas More captured both team titles at Howard Wood Field. The Cavalier boys (97 points) easily outdistanced Sioux Falls Christian (78) while Lennox (48), Beresford (37) and Custer (36) rounded out the top five.
The Cavalier girls' squad (76) had to hold off the challenge of another West River track perennial powerhouse, Custer (66).
“This year was different in that we weren’t as strong as we have been in the past,” Benson said. “With the boys, I knew we would have a legitimate shot, but for the girls to step up and get themselves into this and have a shot to win just amazes me.”
Jacob Hyde keyed the Cavalier effort for the boys, capturing three individual crowns — the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes — and anchored the 4X200 relay team of Corten Dobesh, Grant Huber and Matthew McGillick to the school’s seventh consecutive state title in the event.
Hyde’s outstanding effort earned the junior the Class A MVP track award.
STM junior Kaci Cooper and sophomore Haleigh Timmer had a 1-2 finishes in the girls 800 meters and the 400.
Custer got wins from Kellyn Kortemeyer (girls shot put) and Josey Wahlstrom (pole vault).
As dominant as Elizabeth Schaefer has been in her track career at Rapid City Stevens, she had one extra hurdle to clear at the Class AA State Track and Field championships.
Ranked second in the 300 hurdles going in, she still completed the sweep by winning both events for the Raiders.
Schaefer won five consecutive state titles in the 300 and three in the 100. She was voted as the Class AA Girls MVP track winner.
White River sophomore Caelyn Valandra-Prue was the star of the Class B action, with wins in the 100-, 200- and 800-meter runs.
Wall junior Andrew Law won the two hurdle titles as the Eagles were a strong second in the boys' team race.
White River's Nick Sayler also won the boys' 100-meter title.
Stevens wrestlers capture state wrestling team title
Atop the Class A State wrestling polls for much of the season, Rapid City Stevens moved the top spot from print to podium Feb. 23, claiming the title trophy before a boisterous home crowd at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Crowning two state champions en route, Landen Fischer (126) and Cooper Voorhees (152), and placing in 11 of the 14 weight classes, Stevens compiled 162.5 points to easily outdistance four-time state champion Pierre (133.5), while Rapid City Central (132) nipped Aberdeen Central (131) for third, with Sioux Falls Roosevelt (96) rounding out the top five.
“I never thought we would be this situation so fast,” said Travis King in his fourth year at the Raider helm. “But once the kids started believing and we kept working hard and I think it just started steamrolling after that. What we saw tonight was a great performance from a great group of kids.”
Other area state winners were Wyatt Jungclaus, the top-seed at 170 pounds for Rapid City Central as he withstood takedowns by Ryan Meyer of Harrisburg and winning a 5-4 squeaker, and Spearfish sophomore Max Sailor, who stopped Logan Serck of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson with a second-period fall.
Raiders' Trimble wins state floor exercise title
Rapid City Stevens senior Shay Trimble put together the top floor exercise routine of the South Dakota State Gymnastics Meet Saturday at the Swiftel Center in Brookings.
Trimble finished with a 9.65 (points) to capture her first high school state title, one point ahead of Myah Morris of Watertown (9.55).
Tridle wins world title in Special Oympics powerlifting
The Black Hills of South Dakota and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates don't have much in common.
Twenty-nine year-old Lead resident Trevor Tridle has been to both places, and when he was in Abu Dhabi he was able to bring a world title back to the United States.
In mid march, Tridle, who is a power-lifter, took home four medals in the World Special Olympics Games. He won a gold medal with a personal best in the bench press (385.5 pounds), a bronze in the squat with another personal record (467.5 pounds) a bronze in the deadlift (496.5 pounds) and the overall gold medal.
"It was a different atmosphere than being at a state or national competition. You’ve got the world to compete against. There’s a lot more people and it’s a lot bigger," Tridle said. "I had a stiff bracket so I didn’t think there’d be a chance I would get it, but when I did it felt good."
Christensen captures Class A boys' golf title
Gusty winds or not, the conditions were favorable for Little Wound’s Lance Christensen at the Class A boys state golf tournament in Vermillion on Tuesday. Unfortunately, ill-winds were the norm for a couple of Rapid City Stevens golfers at the Class AA tournament in Yankton on Tuesday.
Christensen carded a final round of 80 at The Bluffs golf course for a two-day total of 157 to earn medalist honors at the Class A event, while Raiders' Ben Daane and Adam Salter struggled down the stretch and finished in a tie for second, two shots back of Jack Lundin of Sioux Falls Roosevelt in the Class AA tournament at Hillcrest Country Club in Yankton.
“Where I’m from the winds blows all the time, so I’m used to it,” Christensen said. “It was just another 18 holes as far as I was concerned. I didn’t think about it. I just wanted to hit fairways and greens and try to make pars, which I knew would be a good score today.”
Belle's Birkeland wins another Class A girls' golf title
For the past year Payson Birkeland felt the need to seek validation for a 2018 Class A girls' state golf title that came with an asterisk of sorts as she was awarded the medalist trophy after Kate Winja, the tournament low scorer, was disqualified for turning in an incorrect scorecard.
The Belle Fourche senior attained that goal while putting the doubt of others, and herself, to rest, earning her second state title with a 76 Tuesday and a two-day total of 153 to post a three-shot win over Lauren Tims of Sioux Falls Christian (79-77, 156) at Lee Park Golf Course.
“I get chills thinking about it since it’s such a validation thing for me to win this year,” Birkeland said moments after walking off the 18th green. “I worked and worked all last summer since I knew I had to prove myself. All winter I was hitting into a net and in the barn, anywhere I could."
Canyon Lake wins State Little League title
Whether it was small ball or long ball, Canyon Lake’s offense sparked to life against Brandon Valley during the championship game of the South Dakota State Little League baseball tournament at Collins Field.
Jhett Peterson’s pinch-hit second-inning grand slam was the big blow and Canyon Lake put pressure on Brandon Valley’s pitchers throughout the game during Canyon Lake’s 18-6 five-inning victory in the 2019 title game.
Peterson’s home run provided the spark, but small ball did Brandon Valley in. Canyon Lake put its leadoff hitters on base in all five innings and had six bunts for singles among its 16 hits. Canyon Lake was tough at the plate up and down the order, as 10 of its 13 players tallied a hit on Monday.
“Jhett got a hold of that one and that sparked our bats,” Canyon Lake coach Kyla Yamada said, “And we just had good at-bats for the rest of the day. Everybody just lifted up at that moment.”
Custer girls repeat as state cross country title winners
After winning last year’s Class A state title, the Custer girls cross country team was poised for a repeat in 2019.
Thanks to some depth and six top 20 finishers, three of which were in the top 10, the Wildcats added another state title to their trophy case at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron.
Not only did Custer run past the rest of the field, it did so in somewhat easy fashion as it finished over 40 points ahead of second-place Hill City.
The Wildcats topped the rest of the field with 28 points, followed by the Rangers with 69 and Chamberlain, which was third with 99.
Custer coach Karen Karim credited the win to the teamwork, depth and performances by the seniors on the team.
“They had a fantastic day and I was thrilled with the result,” she said. “We had six girls in the top 20 and every girl had a great time, faster than the last time we ran here in Huron. They really came through today.”
On the boys' side, Sawyer Clarkson of Belle Fourche finished first in 16:25.1, followed by Adam Consoer of Hot Springs (16:29), Nick Batchelor of Milbank (16:30.1), Jarek Glenn of STM (16:44.7) and Simeon Birnbaum of Rapid City Christian (16:49.5).
STM's Raymond, Wittenberg win tennis titles
Freshman Bridget Raymond (flight 2) and junior Vanessa Wittenberg (flight 3) who each earned first place medals at the State Tennis Tournament by winning rubber matches against formidable opponents.
Raymond (27-1 on the season and the three-seed) knocked off top-seeded and defending champion Ava Leonard (SFL), 6-0, 4-6, 10-6. The loss avenged a lob-sided loss to Leonard in the East-West Duals in Rapid City two weeks ago.
“Losses are really important in that they always give you the upper hand in the next match you have,” Raymond said “You can learn from what you did wrong and from what your opponent did that worked for her and how you can counteract that.”
Wittenberg’s (the No. 3 seed) path to the flight 3 final and a rubber match against Ella Barnard of Sioux Falls O’Gorman, was a bit treacherous as she needed three sets to dispatch Raeanna Zink of Watertown, 6-7(2), 6-1, 10-7.
The championship match was considerably easier the flight 3 title match as Wittenberg (20-4) cruised to a 6-3, 6-2 win over Barnard.
“I had more confidence going into the match today because I knew I could win,” Wittenberg explained. “In the other matches against her, I was more hesitant. I just had to focus and ignore all of the outside influences and keep the momentum.”
SD Mines, BHSU make football coaching changes
Charlie Flohr was a big part of four Division II national titles as an assistant coach and offensive coordinator for Northwest Missouri State.
He spent 14 seasons in Mayville, Mo., with the Bearcats. Now he believes it's his turn to build something special with the Hardrockers as the 37th head football coach in South Dakota School of Mines & Technology's history.
"It was time for me to branch off to see what I can do, take all of the things that I have learned from everybody I have been affiliated with in the coaching profession, and go build my own program, go build our program here at South Dakota Mines," Flohr said.
Floher replaces Zach Tinker, who stepped down after four seasons.
Like most young assistant coaches, Josh Breske was looking for the right time to take that step forward and run his own program.
The right time came at the right place, he believes, as he is returning home as the new head football coach at Black Hills State University. Breske, and his wife, Alana (basketball), are former Yellow Jacket athletes (2006-2009). Breske was a NAIA All-American offensive lineman for BHSU.
"This is home for us. Even after college we would come back in the summer and spend time. Alana working basketball camps, me working football camps. Her family has a house in the Hills," Breske said. "This is coming back home for us. This is a dream come true, honestly."
Breske replaces John Reiners, who resigned after eight seasons at he held. The Yellow Jackets were 3-8 this past season.
In other area sports highlights:
n Former Rapid City Hall of Fame wrestling coach Tom Long passed away Jan. 25 in Littleton, Colorado, at the age of 93. Perhaps the state's greatest prep wrestling coach, Long coached in Rapid City for 33 years — the first 13 years at Rapid City High School and the final 20 years at Rapid City Stevens. He retired from the Raiders in 1989, winning state titles (1963-65, '75-76, '80-81, '88).
n New Rapid City Rush ownership partner Jeff Dickerson stood at a podium at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Jan. 13, introducing himself to the public with a smile on his face. Dickerson and T.J. Puchyr, who are with Spire Sports + Entertainment based in Charlotte, North Carolina, announced that they will be mutual partners with Scott Mueller. It was also announced that Luke and Barry Peterson, previous minority owners of the Rush, would depart immediately.
n The Rushmore Thunder went 3-0 to capture the South Dakota Hockey Association State PeeWee (11-12 year olds) C title last weekend in Yankton. The Thunder defeated Sioux Center 12-1, Mitchell 4-2 and Oahe 3-1 in the title game.
n University of South Dakota junior and St. Thomas More graduate Ciara Duffy was named to the All-Summit League women's basketball first team, averaging15 points, five rebounds and three assists per game.
n Black Hills State University sophomore and Rapid City Stevens graduate Jordyn Huneke earned All-America honors Saturday with a sixth-place finish in the women's pole vault in the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field National Championships at Pittsburg, Kan.
n White River’s Caelyn Valandra-Prue was named to the Class B all-state basketball first team, Jaedyn Finkbeiner of New Underwood was selected to the second team and Kadoka Area junior Lavin Bendt was picked for the third team. Valandra-Prue finished her sophomore campaign with 537 points and averaged 24.4 points a game, while collecting 5.7 boards per game.
n Todd County senior Raven Cournoyer and St. Thomas More's Haleigh Timmer were both named to the Class A girls' all-state basketball team. Cournoyer was named the state's player of the year, averaging 23.7 points a game. Timmer, a 5-9 forward, averaged 20.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.1 steals per game. She scored five points a game at the free throw line, making 109 free throws at an 88 percent clip.
n Rapid City Stevens junior Kyah Watson was named to the Class AA girls' all-state basketball team. She averaged 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.2 steals in 2019.
n Despite missing a portion of the season with an injury, Red Cloud's Alejandro Rama did enough to be selected to the Class A all-state boys' basketball first team. A 6-1 senior guard, he averaged 35 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 steals per game to help lead the Crusaders to a 15-7 record.
n The Black Hills State University men's basketball team fell to New Mexico Highlands University 79-66 March 9 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tournament championship game in Golden, Colorado.
n South Dakota State senior distance runner Kyle Burdick were named as The Summit League's indoor track athlete of the year. Burdick finished the indoor campaign by leading the league in three events and winning seven of the eight competitions throughout the season. The Rapid City Stevens graduate had an undefeated indoor 3,000-meter career, including three league crowns, and back-to-back championships in the mile. he also earned the dame honors in the outdoor season.
n South Dakota School of Mines sophomore Erica Keeble took advantage of a small window of decent weather and won the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women's pole vault title April 29 at O'Harra Stadium with a jump of 3.82 meters.
n St. Thomas More graduate Luke Julian, a redshirt freshman for Colorado School of Mines, won the 1,500-meter run in the RMAC Outdoor Track and Field championships at O'Harra Stadium in a time of 3:55.89.
n Black Hills State thrower Kayla Sawvell was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference track and field freshman of the year. Sawvell, a graduate of Wall, placed second in the hammer, shot put and discus throw. She had three spots on the first team because of her performance.
n T.J. and Ryan Nolan came up with big shots in big moments in the final round of the South Dakota Golf Association’s Two-Man Championship golf tournament played at the Golf Club at Red Rock. The Nolan brothers claimed the state crown with a two-day total of 132 and 12 under par.
n Rapid City Stevens' Lexie Wood is the first Gatorade South Dakota Girls Soccer Player of the Year to be chosen from Stevens High School. A 5-foot-4 senior midfielder, Wood scored 15 goals and passed for nine assists this past season, leading the Raiders (11-3-1) to the Class AA state title game. Wood was a First Team All-State selection and the MVP of the South Dakota State All-Star Game. She concluded her prep soccer career with 22 goals and 14 assists.
n Danielle and Tyler Evenson of Hermosa ran away from the field to win the Open Division of the South Dakota Golf Association Husband/Wife Championship at Arrowhead Country Club. The Evensons finished with a two-day total of 10-under par 132, finishing six shots ahead of Kelly and Brodie Hullinger of Brookings. The Evensons pulled away on Sunday with six birdies and an eagle on their way to a seven under par 64.
n Taylor Beagle, a Lead-Deadwood graduate and member of the Augustana swim and dive team, was named to the Scholar All-American Team for the 2018-19 season. Beagle capped off a strong sophomore year becoming a two-time All-American with a pair of top-16 finishes at the Division II Swim and Dive Championships this past March.
n Black Hills State University cross country coach Scott Walkinshaw was inducted into the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame. He was honored for his coaching resume leading the Yellow Jackets over 11 years in the NAIA. The induction ceremony took place at the 2019 NAIA Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
n The Black Hills Americans junior league baseball team closed out the weekend with a state title, as it cruised past the rest of the competition at the 2019 South Dakota State Junior League baseball tournament played at McKeague Field. The Americans clinched the state title with a 5-1 victory over the Black Hills Nationals, despite falling behind early in the championship game.
n Eli Lord, those delightful moments of childhood reverie became a reality on Sunday as the Sturgis steer wrestler earned the gold buckle at the historic Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo. Lord turned in a 6.9-second head catch and tilt on on the rodeo's final day, the best of the short go, thereby earning the 25-year-old a prestigious Frontier Days gold buckle.
n Several area soccer players were named to all-state titles.
In Class A boys, Andrew Evans and Sam Evans, both seniors at St. Thomas More, were named to the first team, as was junior Josiah Trimble of Belle Fourche.
In Class A girls, St. Thomas senior Logan Pokorny was named to the first team, along with senior teammate Bailee Robins.
Named to the Class AA boys' first team was senior Erik Keohane of Rapid City Central. On the Class AA girls' team were Emma Avery, a senior from Central and senior teammate Karoline Riisnaes and Stevens senior Payton King.
n Three Harding County Ranchers and one Kadoka Area Kougar were picked to pace the area athletes. Named from Harding County were wide receiver Zack Anders, linebacker Sam Adams and defensive back Camden Hett. For Kadoka Area, defensive lineman Jared Hicks was selected to the first team. In Class 9A, Timber Lake defensive back Isaac Kraft was named to the first team. In 9Aa, Locally, a pair of Lemmon/McIntosh players also earned first-team honors, Arthur Harrison on the offensive line and senor linebacker Peyton Anderson.
n Grant Huber from St. Thomas More and Pablo Munoz-Fraga from Lead-Dadwood were also chosen to the Class 11B all-state football team. In 11A, Custer's Dathon Elmore and Belle Fourche's Kelby Olson earned first-team honors. Elmore earned honors as a defensive back and Olson as a special teams player.
n In 11AA, Sturgis was led by running back Trevor Erlenbusch, defensive back Josh Fowler and punter Brodie Eisenbraun, who all were first-team picks. For Douglas, junior Malik Ahmed-Hosie was named at defensive end and Spearfish's senior linebacker Jacob Johnson (6-1, 240) had another outstanding season for the Spartans.
n In 11AAA, Stevens was led on the first team by senior receivers Bridger Nesbit and Michael Norman, senior offensive lineman Brennan Busse and senior defensive back Colton Hartford. Earning first-team honors for Central were senior running back Jeremy Weidmann and senior linebacker Aaron Iverson.
n Jordan Tierney of Hot Springs was crowned Miss Rodeo America 2020 on Sunday, becoming the 64th woman to win the title. Tierney, as Miss Rodeo America for 2020, will serve as an ambassador for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association during 2020.
n In Class B volleyball, Aiyana Byrd of Faith was named to the first team.