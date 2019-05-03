Sometimes, the best memories are passed down between father and son.
In the case of the Konst family from Sturgis, that happens on the track.
At the Black Hills Speedway Friday night, Tracy (father) Konst and Brett (son) Konst were preparing their hobby stock cars for action, getting ready for another opening day.
It's the third season Brett has raced at BHS, and he's been drag racing in Sturgis since he was 8-years-old. Tracy competed with him, and when Brett said he wanted to start dirt track racing, his father couldn't let the competitive spirit in their relationship go away.
"We’ve been racing together for quite a few years," Tracy Konst said. "We’re not very good at it, but we’re having a lot of fun. We’re drag racers going around in circles."
Tracy Konst said the family picked the hobby stock class because it's one of the easiest classes to get into economically.
"We’ve always had that super competitiveness with drag racing. We’re always talking to each other, so to be able to do another sport has been pretty fun," Brett Konst said. "It’s not so competitive that we’re getting into fights, but if one does better than the other you’re going to hear about it."
He also said the wait has been far too long, and with snow falling in May this year, he is ready to get back out on the track.
"I’m excited because it was a really long winter and we’ve waited all winter to race," he said. "I’m excited to get all the cobwebs out of the motors and get ready to race."
Both of the Konst said in hobby stock cars, where heat can be an issue, temperatures dipping down into the 40s like they did Friday night aren't necessarily a bad thing.
"In a hobby stock, we fight heat every week so the cooler it is the better it’ll run for us," Tracy Konst said. "It’s almost better for us."
Eric Mass, however, disagrees. Mass has two cars he'll be driving this season at BHS, one is a late model and the other is a midwest modified.
Mass said last season the Speedway didn't run many late model races, but this year it has a full schedule planed, and he'll have to work double-duty.
"It just came up fast, usually there’s some warm weather to get ready to be participating. We practiced a little bit last week just to make sure nothing falls off the car so that’s good," he said. "I want to finish respectively and win a few races."
One of his biggest competitors in the late model series Friday night was Chad Becker, a racer from Aberdeen who is eyeing a big season in 2019.
"We race hard every year, we race 50-60 nights a year and usually try to run up near the top in national points," he said. "If it happens, it happens. I can’t ever say I’m chasing points, but if we’re there at the end of the year, we go after it."
Becker said with the abundance of tracks in Aberdeen and nearby Watertown, he doesn't get to the Black Hills very often. When he does, he said he enjoys the track's half-mile shape that is larger than most of the quarter-mile or 3/8th of a mile tracks he races at east of the Missouri River.
"We came here twice last year and once the previous year. We don’t come here a lot because we have a lot back home, and it’s six hours away," he said. "It’s always fun coming to the Black Hills because it’s the Black Hills, and the big track is different. Personally, I like the short track, but these big tracks are fun every once in awhile."
BHS opening night winners
In the hobby stock feature, Klayson Jager held off a late charge from Alan McNeil to get the first win of the season.
Leonard Ferguson took the lead on lap one of the street stock feature and led the rest of the way to earn the checkered flag. Warren Pourier Jr. finished second and Glenn Puckett was third.
Cole Searing led most of the way in the midwest modified feature, but it was Scott Anderson who snatched the lead on the final lap and pulled out the victory.
Casey Skyberg was the winner of the A modified feature, with Eddie Kirchoff second and Mass in third.
In the winged sprint feature, Travis Reber held off Keven Ingle to take home the win, while in the last race of the night, Mass topped Dan Henrikson in the late model feature.