Black Hills State University women’s triathlon team placed three athletes in the top 10 in the Division II meet at the West Region Qualifier on Sunday and the Yellow Jackets qualified for the Collegiate National Championships in November.
Mathilde Bernard led Black Hills State with a third-place finish among the Division II competitors. Bernard finished with a time of 1:08:25.4. Myna Buckley crossed in fifth place in 1:11:29.2 and Chelsea Basford sixth in 1:13:03.8 for the Yellow Jackets.
Hannah Hirschi was the fourth Black Hills State finisher in 1:13:44.7 and Kennedy Teeslink clocked in at 1:26:43.4 to round out BHSU’s results.
Arizona State won the Division I title. The Sun Devil’s Kyla Roy won the overall race championship in 1:01:12.4.
Colorado Mesa, led by Division II winner Mazzy Jackson and runner-up Abigail White, captured the Division II team title. Northern Vermont University won the Division III crown.