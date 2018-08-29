Trolley Rides for those with physical limitations set for Mickelson Trail
Black Hills visitors with physical limitations have an opportunity to view the Mickelson Trail on Sept. 4 and Sept. 12.
The trolley leaves the Deadwood Trailhead at 1 p.m. on Sept. 4 and travels the Mickelson Trail from Englewood to Rochford. To reserve a spot, contact NeighborWorks at 605-578-1401.
At 10 a.m. on Sept. 12, the trolley will leave the Hill City Trailhead and travel to Mystic. Contact the Hill City Chamber at 605-574-2368 to sign up for that ride.
Riders will learn about the history of the former railroad line and the inception of the trail. The rides are about four hours long.
“We are pleased to offer these trolley rides, so people with physical limitations can get out and experience the Mickelson Trail,” said Dana Garry, park manager. “Everyone has a wonderful time and learns a little about the trail.”
Reservations are required. Each person reserving a space on the trolley will be required to have a handicapped parking permit. One assistant is allowed to accompany the person, if needed. The trolley has space available for up to two people who use wheelchairs.
The trolley rides are a combined effort of the Hill City and Deadwood Chambers of Commerce, Neighborhood Housing, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department and the City of Deadwood.
For more information, contact the Mickelson Trail office at 605-584-3896.
State parks remind visitors of firewood restrictions
With the Labor Day holiday approaching, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) wants to remind park visitors about firewood restrictions in South Dakota state parks. The restrictions aim to slow the spread of emerald ash borer into the state parks.
• Do not bring out-of-state wood into South Dakota.
• Do not bring wood that has been within the quarantine area into any South Dakota state park unless it has a label affixed certifying it as emerald ash borer treated and safe to move.
• In parks located within the quarantine area, outside firewood must have a label affixed certifying it as emerald ash borer treated and safe to move.
• Firewood is available for purchase in the parks or from local stores outside the quarantine area.
• Smooth dimensional lumber scraps are acceptable if sized to fit within the fire grate. Wood containing nails, screws or hardware - including rough and pallet lumber - cannot be brought into any state park area to be used as firewood.
• If you purchase firewood from a state park within the quarantine area, do not remove it from the park.
The restrictions will remain in effect throughout the year.
An infestation of emerald ash borer was confirmed in northern Sioux Falls in early May. While it is the first confirmed infestation in South Dakota, the invasive insect has killed tens of millions of ash trees in at least 32 states.
The quarantine area currently includes all of Minnehaha County, as well as portions of Turner and Lincoln counties.