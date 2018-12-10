Try 1 month for 99¢

All times mountain

Boys' basketball time

Chamberlain at Gregory 4:15 p.m.

Tiospaye Topa at Harding County 4:30 p.m.

Sully Buttes at Lyman 4:30 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Newell 7:30 p.m.

Douglas at St. Thomas More 7:30 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Sturgis 8 p.m.

Girls' Basketball Time

Herried/Selby Area at Timber Lake 3:30 p.m.

Tiospaye Topa at Harding County 4:30 p.m.

Dupree at Lemmon 4:30 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Newell 5:30 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Jones County 5:30 p.m.

Bison at Faith 6 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Sturgis 6:30 p.m.

Rapid City Christian at Douglas 7:30 p.m.

Contact Geoff Preston at geoffrey.preston@rapidcityjournal.com

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for the Rapid City Journal.