All times mountain
Boys' basketball time
Chamberlain at Gregory 4:15 p.m.
Tiospaye Topa at Harding County 4:30 p.m.
Sully Buttes at Lyman 4:30 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Newell 7:30 p.m.
Douglas at St. Thomas More 7:30 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Sturgis 8 p.m.
Girls' Basketball Time
Herried/Selby Area at Timber Lake 3:30 p.m.
Tiospaye Topa at Harding County 4:30 p.m.
Dupree at Lemmon 4:30 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Newell 5:30 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Jones County 5:30 p.m.
Bison at Faith 6 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Sturgis 6:30 p.m.
Rapid City Christian at Douglas 7:30 p.m.