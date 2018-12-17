Try 1 month for 99¢

All Times Mountain

Boys' Basketball Time

St. Francis Indian at Bennett County 4 p.m.

Tiospaye Topa at Bison 3:30 p.m.

Rock County, Neb. at Gregory 4 p.m.

McIntosh at Herreid/Selby Area 4 p.m.

Belle Fourche at New Underwood 5:30 p.m.

Hay Springs, Neb. at Oelrichs 7 p.m.

Rapid City Central at Douglas 8 p.m.

Spearfish at Sturgis 8 p.m.

Girls' Basketball Time

St. Francis Indian at Bennett County 3 p.m.

Rock County, Neb. at Gregory 3 p.m.

Tiospaye Topa at Bison 3:30 p.m.

Takini at Wakpala 5 p.m.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at McLaughlin 5 p.m.

Hay Springs, Neb. at Oelrichs 5 p.m.

New Underwood at Rapid City Christian 5 p.m.

McIntosh at Herreid/Selby Area 5:30 p.m.

Burke at Lyman 5:30 p.m.

Dupree at Faith 6 p.m.

Rapid City Central at Douglas 6:30 p.m.

Spearfish at Sturgis 6:30 p.m.

Newell at Wall 6:30 p.m.

Lemmon at Mobridge-Pollock 7 p.m.

