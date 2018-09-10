Subscribe for 33¢ / day

All Times Mountain

Boys' Soccer Time

Spearfish at Sturgis 8 p.m.

Girls' Soccer Time

Spearfish at Sturgis 7 p.m.

Boys' Golf Time

Spearfish Invitational 9 a.m.

Girls' Tennis Time

St. Thomas More at Sioux Falls O'Gorman 9 a.m.

St. Thomas More at Brookings 11 a.m.

Rapid City Stevens at Rapid City Central 4 p.m.

Spearfish at Rapid City Christian 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball Time

Little Wound at Pine Ridge 4:30 p.m.

McIntosh at Tispaye Topa 4:30 p.m.

Herreid/Selby Area at Faith 5 p.m.

Lemmon at Mott-Regent, N.D. 5 p.m.

Bison at Newell 5 p.m.

Oelrichs at Red Cloud 5 p.m.

Wakpala at Takini 5 p.m.

Dupree at Wall 5 p.m.

Todd County at Chamberlain 5 p.m.

Sunshine Bible Academy at Crow Creek 5 p.m.

Harding County at Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 5:30 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Powder River, Mont. 5:30 p.m.

White River at Jones County 5:30 p.m.

Kadoka Area at New Underwood 6 p.m.

Hill City at Hot Springs 7 p.m.

Sturgis at Rapid City Stevens 7 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Spearfish 7 p.m.

Custer at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.

Contact Geoff Preston at geoffrey.preston@rapidcityjournal.com

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for the Rapid City Journal.