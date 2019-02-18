All Times Mountain
Boys Basketball Time
Bison at Dupree 4 p.m.
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at McLaughlin 6 p.m.
Custer at Hill City 7 p.m.
Rapid City Christian at Lead-Deadwood 7 p.m.
Douglas at Sturgis 7 p.m.
Spearfish at Hot Springs 7:30 p.m.
Belle Fourche at St. Thomas More 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball Time
Little Wound at Pine Ridge 4 p.m.
Rapid City Christian at Lead-Deadwood 5:30 p.m.
Douglas at Sturgis 5:30 p.m.
Winner at Miller 5:30 p.m.
Mobridge-Pollock at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 6 p.m.
Spearfish at Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Rapid City Stevens at Rapid City Central 7 p.m.