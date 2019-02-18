Try 1 month for 99¢

All Times Mountain

Boys Basketball Time

Bison at Dupree 4 p.m.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at McLaughlin 6 p.m.

Custer at Hill City 7 p.m.

Rapid City Christian at Lead-Deadwood 7 p.m.

Douglas at Sturgis 7 p.m.

Spearfish at Hot Springs 7:30 p.m.

Belle Fourche at St. Thomas More 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball Time

Little Wound at Pine Ridge 4 p.m.

Rapid City Christian at Lead-Deadwood 5:30 p.m.

Douglas at Sturgis 5:30 p.m.

Winner at Miller 5:30 p.m.

Mobridge-Pollock at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 6 p.m.

Spearfish at Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Rapid City Stevens at Rapid City Central 7 p.m.

Contact Geoff Preston at geoffrey.preston@rapidcityjournal.com

