All times mountain
Girls' Soccer Time
St. Thomas More at Sturgis 4 p.m.
Rapid City Stevens at Rapid City Central 6 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Spearfish 6 p.m.
Boys' Soccer Time
Belle Fourche at Spearfish 6 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Sturgis 6 p.m.
Rapid City Stevens at Rapid City Central 8 p.m.
Volleyball Time
Crazy Horse at Tiospaye Topa 4 p.m.
Wakpala at Tiospaye Topa 4 p.m.
Bennett County at Gregory 4:30 p.m.
Faith at Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 5 p.m.
Hot Springs at Red Cloud 5 p.m.
Crazy Horse at Wakpala 5 p.m.
Bowman County, N.D. at Harding County 5:30 p.m.
Philip at Jones County 5:30 p.m.
St. Francis Indian at Lower Brule 5:30 p.m.
McIntosh at Lemmon 6 p.m.
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at McLaughlin 6 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Belle Fourche 7 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Edgemont 7 p.m.
Douglas at Hill City 7 p.m.
Pierre at Spearfish 7 p.m.
Custer at Sturgis 7 p.m.
Boys' Golf Time
Meadowbrook Quad 4 p.m.
Sturgis Quad 4 p.m.
Girls' Tennis Time
Rapid City Central at Pierre 1 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Rapid City Stevens 4 p.m.
Spearfish at Campbell County, Wyo. 4 p.m.
Cross County Time
Jim Thorpe Invitational 2 p.m.