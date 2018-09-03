Subscribe for 33¢ / day

All times mountain

Girls' Soccer Time

St. Thomas More at Sturgis 4 p.m.

Rapid City Stevens at Rapid City Central 6 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Spearfish 6 p.m.

Boys' Soccer Time

Belle Fourche at Spearfish 6 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Sturgis 6 p.m.

Rapid City Stevens at Rapid City Central 8 p.m.

Volleyball Time

Crazy Horse at Tiospaye Topa 4 p.m.

Wakpala at Tiospaye Topa 4 p.m.

Bennett County at Gregory 4:30 p.m.

Faith at Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 5 p.m.

Hot Springs at Red Cloud 5 p.m.

Crazy Horse at Wakpala 5 p.m.

Bowman County, N.D. at Harding County 5:30 p.m.

Philip at Jones County 5:30 p.m.

St. Francis Indian at Lower Brule 5:30 p.m.

McIntosh at Lemmon 6 p.m.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at McLaughlin 6 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Belle Fourche 7 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Edgemont 7 p.m.

Douglas at Hill City 7 p.m.

Pierre at Spearfish 7 p.m.

Custer at Sturgis 7 p.m.

Boys' Golf Time

Meadowbrook Quad 4 p.m.

Sturgis Quad 4 p.m.

Girls' Tennis Time

Rapid City Central at Pierre 1 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Rapid City Stevens 4 p.m.

Spearfish at Campbell County, Wyo. 4 p.m.

Cross County Time

Jim Thorpe Invitational 2 p.m.

