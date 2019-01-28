Try 1 month for 99¢

All Times Mountain

Boys' Basketball Time

Todd County at Stanley County 2:30 p.m.

Oelrichs at Bison 4 p.m.

Timber Lake at Dupree 4 p.m.

Red Cloud at Little Wound 4:30 p.m.

St. Francis Indian at Pine Ridge 4:30 p.m.

Crazy Horse at Takini 5 p.m.

Mobride-Pollock at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 5:30 p.m.

Gregory at Lyman 5:30 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Bennett County 6 p.m.

New Underwood at Philip 6 p.m.

Spearfish at Lead-Deadwood 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball Time

Todd County at Stanley County 2:30 p.m.

Timber Lake at Dupree 3:30 p.m.

Oelrichs at Bison 5 p.m.

Crazy Horse at Takini 5 p.m.

Lemmon at Harding County 5:30 p.m.

Faith at McIntosh 5:30 p.m.

Gregory at Andes Central/Dakota Christian 5:30 p.m.

White River at Lower Brule 5:30 p.m.

Spearfish at Lead-Deadwood 6 p.m.

Douglas at Rapid City Stevens 7 p.m.

Belle Fourche at St. Thomas More 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling Time

Newell Quad 5:30 p.m.

Sturgis at Douglas 6:30 p.m.

Campbell County, Wyo. at Rapid City Central 7 p.m.

Contact Geoff Preston at geoffrey.preston@rapidcityjournal.com

