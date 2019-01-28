All Times Mountain
Boys' Basketball Time
Todd County at Stanley County 2:30 p.m.
Oelrichs at Bison 4 p.m.
Timber Lake at Dupree 4 p.m.
Red Cloud at Little Wound 4:30 p.m.
St. Francis Indian at Pine Ridge 4:30 p.m.
Crazy Horse at Takini 5 p.m.
Mobride-Pollock at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 5:30 p.m.
Gregory at Lyman 5:30 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Bennett County 6 p.m.
New Underwood at Philip 6 p.m.
Spearfish at Lead-Deadwood 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball Time
Todd County at Stanley County 2:30 p.m.
Timber Lake at Dupree 3:30 p.m.
Oelrichs at Bison 5 p.m.
Crazy Horse at Takini 5 p.m.
Lemmon at Harding County 5:30 p.m.
Faith at McIntosh 5:30 p.m.
Gregory at Andes Central/Dakota Christian 5:30 p.m.
White River at Lower Brule 5:30 p.m.
Spearfish at Lead-Deadwood 6 p.m.
Douglas at Rapid City Stevens 7 p.m.
Belle Fourche at St. Thomas More 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling Time
Newell Quad 5:30 p.m.
Sturgis at Douglas 6:30 p.m.
Campbell County, Wyo. at Rapid City Central 7 p.m.