All times mountain
Boys' Basketball Time
Harding County at McIntosh 5 p.m.
McLaughlin at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 5:30 p.m.
Colome at Jones County 5:30 p.m.
Little Wound at White River 5:30 p.m.
Lemmon at Faith 7 p.m.
Douglas at Rapid City Stevens 7 p.m.
Edgemont at Sioux County, Neb. 7:15 p.m.
Spearfish at Hill City 7:30 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at St. Thomas More 7:30 p.m.
Girls' Basketball Time
Pine Ridge at St. Francis Indian 4:30 p.m.
Timber Lake at Sully Buttes 5 p.m.
Mott-Regent, N.D. at Bison 5:30 p.m.
Chamberlain at Gregory 5:30 p.m.
Spearfish at Hill City 6 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at St. Thomas More 6 p.m.
Rapid City Christian at Oelrichs 6:30 p.m.
Pierre at Douglas 7 p.m.
Wrestling Time
Lemmon/McIntosh at Mobridge Quad 4:30 p.m.