All times mountain

Boys' Basketball Time

Harding County at McIntosh 5 p.m.

McLaughlin at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 5:30 p.m.

Colome at Jones County 5:30 p.m.

Little Wound at White River 5:30 p.m.

Lemmon at Faith 7 p.m.

Douglas at Rapid City Stevens 7 p.m.

Edgemont at Sioux County, Neb. 7:15 p.m.

Spearfish at Hill City 7:30 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at St. Thomas More 7:30 p.m.

Girls' Basketball Time

Pine Ridge at St. Francis Indian 4:30 p.m.

Timber Lake at Sully Buttes 5 p.m.

Mott-Regent, N.D. at Bison 5:30 p.m.

Chamberlain at Gregory 5:30 p.m.

Spearfish at Hill City 6 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at St. Thomas More 6 p.m.

Rapid City Christian at Oelrichs 6:30 p.m.

Pierre at Douglas 7 p.m.

Wrestling Time

Lemmon/McIntosh at Mobridge Quad 4:30 p.m.

