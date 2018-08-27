Subscribe for 33¢ / day

All times mountain

Boys' Golf Time

Pre-Conference Meet at Boulder Canyon 10 a.m.

Boys' Soccer Time

Belle Fourche at St. Thomas More 5 p.m.

Sturgis at Rapid City Central 7 p.m.

Rapid City Stevens at Douglas/Rapid City Christian 7:45 p.m.

Girls' Soccer Time

Sturgis at Rapid City Central 5 p.m.

Belle Fourche at St. Thomas More 5 p.m.

Rapid City Stevens at Douglas/Rapid City Christian 6 p.m.

Girls' Tennis Time

Thunder Basin, Wyo. at Rapid City Central noon

Campbell County, Wyo. at Rapid City Central 4 p.m.

