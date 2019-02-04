All Times mountain
Boys Basketball Time
Colome at North Central, Neb. 3 p.m.
Tiospaye Topa at Takini 4 p.m.
McIntosh at Mobridge-Pollock 5 p.m.
Crow Creek at Chamberlain 5:30 p.m.
Kimball/White Lake at Lyman 5:30 p.m.
Platte-Geddes at Todd County 5:30 p.m.
St. Francis Indian at Winner 5:30 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Bison 6 p.m.
New Underwood at Kadoka Area 6 p.m.
Bennett County at Pine Ridge 6 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Rapid City Christian 6:30 p.m.
Douglas at Hot Springs 7:30 p.m.
Red Cloud at St. Thomas More 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball Time
Colome at North Central, Neb. 3 p.m.
Santee, Neb. at St. Francis Indian 4 p.m.
Tiospaye Topa at Takini 4:30 p.m.
Rapid City Christian at Bennett County 5 p.m.
Wall at Faith 5 p.m.
Dupree at Harding County 5:30 p.m.
Hot Springs at Lead-Deadwood 5:30 p.m.
Philip at Jones County 5:30 p.m.
Rapid City Stevens at Sturgis 7 p.m.
Hill City at Douglas 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling time
Stanley County at Gregory 5 p.m.