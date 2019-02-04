Try 1 month for 99¢

All Times mountain

Boys Basketball Time

Colome at North Central, Neb. 3 p.m.

Tiospaye Topa at Takini 4 p.m.

McIntosh at Mobridge-Pollock 5 p.m.

Crow Creek at Chamberlain 5:30 p.m.

Kimball/White Lake at Lyman 5:30 p.m.

Platte-Geddes at Todd County 5:30 p.m.

St. Francis Indian at Winner 5:30 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Bison 6 p.m.

New Underwood at Kadoka Area 6 p.m.

Bennett County at Pine Ridge 6 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Rapid City Christian 6:30 p.m.

Douglas at Hot Springs 7:30 p.m.

Red Cloud at St. Thomas More 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball Time

Colome at North Central, Neb. 3 p.m.

Santee, Neb. at St. Francis Indian 4 p.m.

Tiospaye Topa at Takini 4:30 p.m.

Rapid City Christian at Bennett County 5 p.m.

Wall at Faith 5 p.m.

Dupree at Harding County 5:30 p.m.

Hot Springs at Lead-Deadwood 5:30 p.m.

Philip at Jones County 5:30 p.m.

Rapid City Stevens at Sturgis 7 p.m.

Hill City at Douglas 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling time

Stanley County at Gregory 5 p.m.

Contact Geoff Preston at geoffrey.preston@rapidcityjournal.com

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for the Rapid City Journal.