All Times Mountain

College Volleyball;Time

SD Mines at Black Hills State;7 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer;Time

State AA first round (Sioux Park)

Watertown at RC Central;1 p.m.

Sturgis at RC Stevens;3 p.m.

State A at Dakota Fields

James Valley Christian at St. Thomas More;4 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer;Time

State AA first round (Sioux Park)

Spearfish at RC Central;5 p.m.

Sturgis at RC Stevens;7 p.m.

State A first round at Dakota Fields

Garretson at St. Thomas More;4 p.m.

High School Boys Golf;Time

State A in Vermillion;8 a.m.

State AA in Yankton;8 a.m.

High School Girls Tennis;Time

State A in Sioux Falls;8 a.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Faith at Belle Fourche;5 p.m.

Hot Springs at Custer;7 p.m.

Rapid City Central at Douglas;7 p.m.

McIntosh at Flasher, ND;4 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Harding Co.;7 p.m.

Timber Lake at Lemmon;6:30 p.m.

Chey.-Eagle Butte at Little Wound;7 p.m.

St. Francis Indian at Lower Brule;6 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Lyman;5:30 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Philip;6 p.m.

Bennett County at Red Cloud;7 p.m.

Sturgis at Spearfish;7 p.m.

Todd County White River at Todd Co.;5 p.m.

McLaughlin at Wakpala;5 p.m.

Gregory at Winner;5:30 p.m. 

