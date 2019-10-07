All Times Mountain
College Volleyball;Time
SD Mines at Black Hills State;7 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer;Time
State AA first round (Sioux Park)
Watertown at RC Central;1 p.m.
Sturgis at RC Stevens;3 p.m.
State A at Dakota Fields
James Valley Christian at St. Thomas More;4 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer;Time
State AA first round (Sioux Park)
Spearfish at RC Central;5 p.m.
Sturgis at RC Stevens;7 p.m.
State A first round at Dakota Fields
Garretson at St. Thomas More;4 p.m.
High School Boys Golf;Time
State A in Vermillion;8 a.m.
State AA in Yankton;8 a.m.
High School Girls Tennis;Time
State A in Sioux Falls;8 a.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Faith at Belle Fourche;5 p.m.
Hot Springs at Custer;7 p.m.
Rapid City Central at Douglas;7 p.m.
McIntosh at Flasher, ND;4 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Harding Co.;7 p.m.
Timber Lake at Lemmon;6:30 p.m.
Chey.-Eagle Butte at Little Wound;7 p.m.
St. Francis Indian at Lower Brule;6 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Lyman;5:30 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Philip;6 p.m.
Bennett County at Red Cloud;7 p.m.
Sturgis at Spearfish;7 p.m.
Todd County White River at Todd Co.;5 p.m.
McLaughlin at Wakpala;5 p.m.
Gregory at Winner;5:30 p.m.