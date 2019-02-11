All times mountain
Boys' Basketball Time
St. Francis Indian at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 4 p.m.
Little Wound at Pine Ridge 4:30 p.m.
Colome at Burke 5:15 p.m.
Sturgis at Belle Fourche 5:30 p.m.
Harding County at New England, N.D. 5:30 p.m.
Gregory at Lyman 5:30 p.m.
Platte-Geddes at Winner 5:30 p.m.
Edgemont at Niobrara County, Wyo. 5:30 p.m.
Bison at Takini 6 p.m.
Douglas at Red Cloud 7 p.m.
Hot Springs at St. Thomas More 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball Time
Crow Creek at Lower Brule 3 p.m.
Todd County at Little Wound 4:30 p.m.
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Bennett County 5 p.m.
Edgemont at Hot Springs 5 p.m.
Wall at Oelrichs 5 p.m.
Harding County at Rapid City Christian 5 p.m.
Crazy Horse at Tiospaye Topa 5 p.m.
Newell at New Underwood 5:30 p.m.
Jones County at White River 5:30 p.m.
Platte-Geddes at Winner 5:30 p.m.
Faith at Philip 6 p.m.
Bison at Takini 6 p.m.
Sturgis at Belle Fourche 7 p.m.
Custer at Hill City 7 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Douglas 7:30 p.m.