All times mountain

Boys' Basketball Time

St. Francis Indian at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 4 p.m.

Little Wound at Pine Ridge 4:30 p.m.

Colome at Burke 5:15 p.m.

Sturgis at Belle Fourche 5:30 p.m.

Harding County at New England, N.D. 5:30 p.m.

Gregory at Lyman 5:30 p.m.

Platte-Geddes at Winner 5:30 p.m.

Edgemont at Niobrara County, Wyo. 5:30 p.m.

Bison at Takini 6 p.m.

Douglas at Red Cloud 7 p.m.

Hot Springs at St. Thomas More 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball Time

Crow Creek at Lower Brule 3 p.m.

Todd County at Little Wound 4:30 p.m.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Bennett County 5 p.m.

Edgemont at Hot Springs 5 p.m.

Wall at Oelrichs 5 p.m.

Harding County at Rapid City Christian 5 p.m.

Crazy Horse at Tiospaye Topa 5 p.m.

Newell at New Underwood 5:30 p.m.

Jones County at White River 5:30 p.m.

Platte-Geddes at Winner 5:30 p.m.

Faith at Philip 6 p.m.

Bison at Takini 6 p.m.

Sturgis at Belle Fourche 7 p.m.

Custer at Hill City 7 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Douglas 7:30 p.m.

Contact Geoff Preston at geoffrey.preston@rapidcityjournal.com

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for the Rapid City Journal.