All times mountain
Boys Basketball Time
Lower Brule at St. Francis Indian 3 p.m.
Tiospaye Topa at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 4:30 p.m.
Pine Ridge at Little Wound 4:30 p.m.
New Underwood at Newell 5:30 p.m.
Wakpala at Takini 5:30 p.m.
Harding County at Timber Lake 5:30 p.m.
Kimball/White Lake at Colome 5:30 p.m.
Lyman at Jones County 5:30 p.m.
Todd County at Winner 5:30 p.m.
Faith at Dupree 6 p.m.
Philip at Hill City 6 p.m.
Wall at Hot Springs 6:30 p.m.
McLaughlin at Mobridge-Pollock 7 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Lead-Deadwood 7:30 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Spearfish 8 p.m.
Girls basketball Time
Lower Brule at St. Francis Indian 3 p.m.
Wakpala at Takini 3:30 p.m.
Oelrichs at Sioux County, Neb. 4 p.m.
Tiospaye Topa at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 4:30 p.m.
Timber Lake at Bison 5 p.m.
Edgemont at Rapid City Christian 5 p.m.
Gregory at Stanley County 5 p.m.
White River at Bennett County 5:30 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Lead-Deadwood 6 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Spearfish 6:30 p.m.
Sturgis at Hill City 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling Time
Lemmon Round Robin 4:30 p.m.