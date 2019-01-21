Try 1 month for 99¢

All times mountain

Boys Basketball Time

Lower Brule at St. Francis Indian 3 p.m.

Tiospaye Topa at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 4:30 p.m.

Pine Ridge at Little Wound 4:30 p.m.

New Underwood at Newell 5:30 p.m.

Wakpala at Takini 5:30 p.m.

Harding County at Timber Lake 5:30 p.m.

Kimball/White Lake at Colome 5:30 p.m.

Lyman at Jones County 5:30 p.m.

Todd County at Winner 5:30 p.m.

Faith at Dupree 6 p.m.

Philip at Hill City 6 p.m.

Wall at Hot Springs 6:30 p.m.

McLaughlin at Mobridge-Pollock 7 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Lead-Deadwood 7:30 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Spearfish 8 p.m.

Girls basketball Time

Lower Brule at St. Francis Indian 3 p.m.

Wakpala at Takini 3:30 p.m.

Oelrichs at Sioux County, Neb. 4 p.m.

Tiospaye Topa at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 4:30 p.m.

Timber Lake at Bison 5 p.m.

Edgemont at Rapid City Christian 5 p.m.

Gregory at Stanley County 5 p.m.

White River at Bennett County 5:30 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Lead-Deadwood 6 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Spearfish 6:30 p.m.

Sturgis at Hill City 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling Time 

Lemmon Round Robin 4:30 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact Geoff Preston at geoffrey.preston@rapidcityjournal.com

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for the Rapid City Journal.