Subscribe for 33¢ / day

All Times Mountain

Boys' Soccer Time

Sturgis at St. Thomas More 5 p.m.

Spearfish at Belle Fourche 6 p.m.

Rapid City Central at Rapid City Stevens 8 p.m.

Girls' Soccer Time

Spearfish at Belle Fourche 4 p.m.

Sturgis at St. Thomas More 5 p.m.

Rapid City Central at Rapid City Stevens 6 p.m.

Girls' Tennis Time

Rapid City Central vs. St. Thomas More 2 p.m.

Rapid City Central vs. Rapid City Christian 4 p.m.

St. Thomas More vs. Rapid City Stevens 4 p.m.

Rapid City Christian vs. Rapid City Stevens 6:30 p.m.

Volleyball Time

Oelrichs at Little Wound 4 p.m.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Crow Creek 4 p.m.

Gregory at Todd County 4:15 p.m.

Custer at Lead-Deadwood 4:30 p.m.

Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. at Bison 5 p.m.

Harding County at Heart River, N.D. 5 p.m.

McLaughlin at Timber Lake 5 p.m.

Lyman at Wall 5:30 p.m.

Rapid City Christian at Belle Fourche 6 p.m.

Red Cloud at Douglas 7 p.m.

Sturgis at Spearfish 7 p.m.

Hot Springs at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.

Hill City at Lead-Deadwood 7:30 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact Geoff Preston at geoffrey.preston@rapidcityjournal.com

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for the Rapid City Journal.