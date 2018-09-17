All Times Mountain
Boys' Soccer Time
Sturgis at St. Thomas More 5 p.m.
Spearfish at Belle Fourche 6 p.m.
Rapid City Central at Rapid City Stevens 8 p.m.
Girls' Soccer Time
Spearfish at Belle Fourche 4 p.m.
Sturgis at St. Thomas More 5 p.m.
Rapid City Central at Rapid City Stevens 6 p.m.
Girls' Tennis Time
Rapid City Central vs. St. Thomas More 2 p.m.
Rapid City Central vs. Rapid City Christian 4 p.m.
St. Thomas More vs. Rapid City Stevens 4 p.m.
Rapid City Christian vs. Rapid City Stevens 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball Time
Oelrichs at Little Wound 4 p.m.
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Crow Creek 4 p.m.
Gregory at Todd County 4:15 p.m.
Custer at Lead-Deadwood 4:30 p.m.
Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. at Bison 5 p.m.
Harding County at Heart River, N.D. 5 p.m.
McLaughlin at Timber Lake 5 p.m.
Lyman at Wall 5:30 p.m.
Rapid City Christian at Belle Fourche 6 p.m.
Red Cloud at Douglas 7 p.m.
Sturgis at Spearfish 7 p.m.
Hot Springs at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.
Hill City at Lead-Deadwood 7:30 p.m.