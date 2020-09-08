Tuesday's Local Results

SD Media Football Poll
The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Sept. 7 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Roosevelt (23);2-0;115;1
2. Brandon Valley;1-1;86;2
3. Harrisburg;2-0;72;4
4. O’Gorman;1-1;47;3
5. Washington;1-1;19;5
Receiving votes: Lincoln 5, Aberdeen Central 1
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (22);2-0;114;1
2. Yankton (1);2-0;81;2
3. Brookings;2-0;64;4
4. Mitchell;2-0;63;3
5. Huron;1-1;22;5
Receiving votes: Sturgis 1.
Class 11A
1. Tea Area (20);2-0;112;1
2. Dell Rapids (3);2-0;95;2
3. Madison;2-0;66;5
4. West Central;1-1;46;4
5. Canton 0-2 15 3
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 5, Milbank 5, Custer 1.
Class 11B
1. Winner (22);3-0;114;1
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (1);3-0;93;2
3. McCook Central/Montrose;2-0;65;3
4. Sioux Valley;2-1;29;4
5. St. Thomas More;2-1;28;5
Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 14, Elk Point-Jefferson 1, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 1.
Class 9AA
1. Viborg-Hurley (23);3-0;115;1
2. Lemmon/McIntosh;3-0;88;2
3. Hamlin;3-0;61;3
4. Platte-Geddes;2-0;51;4
5. Baltic;2-0;13;RV
Receiving votes: Deuel 9, Florence-Henry 6, Hanson 2.
Class 9A
1. Canistota/Freeman (22);3-0;114;1
2. Howard (1);2-0;86;2
3. Gregory;3-0;62;3
4. Warner;3-0;39;4
5. De Smet;2-1;29;5
Receiving votes: Britton-Hecla 7, Wall 5, Philip 2, Timber Lake 1.
Class 9B
1. Wolsey-Wessington (17);2-0;105;1
2. Colman-Egan (3);2-0;88;2
3. Langford Area (3);3-0;75;3
4. Alcester-Hudson;3-0;51;4
5. Kadoka Area;3-0;19;RV
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 4, Herreid/Selby Area 2, Corsica-Stickney 1.
SDFCA Coaches Poll
11AAA
1. SF Roosevelt (33);200
2. Brandon Valley (4);152
3. Harrisburg (3);103
4. O'Gorman (3);136
5. SF Washington (1);31
Others: SF Lincoln 28, Watertown 6, Aberdeen Central 5
11AA
1. Pierre (42);218
2. Brookings (2);153
3. Yankton;119
4. Mitchell;106
5. Huron;58
Others: Douglas 7
11A
1. Tea Area (37);205
2. Madison (2);137
3. Dell Rapids (2);124
4. West Central (2);113
5. Canton;40
Others: Dakota Valley 15, Milbank 12, SF Christian 8
11B
1. Winner (29);202
2. BEE (15);184
3. Sioux Valley;85
4. McCook Central/Montrose;76
5. St. Thomas More;35
Others: Mobridge-Pollock 36, Elk Point-Jefferson 21, WWSSC 14
9AA
1. Viborg-Hurley (19);98
2. Lemmon/McIntosh (1);68
3. Platte-Geddes;46
4. Hamlin;32
5. Florence/Henry;16
Others: Baltic 15, Arlington/Lake Preston 12, Hanson 8
9A
1. Canistota/Freeman (13);91
2. Howard (7);83
3. DeSmet;40
4. Gregory;35
5. Warner;33
Others: Britton-Heccla 12, Timber Lake 4
9B
1. Wolsey-Wessington (11);84
2. Colman-Egan (4);65
3. Langford Area (3);61
4. Alcester-Hudson (2);46
5. Kadoka Area;19
Others: Herreid/Selby Area 12, Corsica-Stickney 4, Faulkton Area 2
SD Media Volleyball Poll
Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of Sept. 7. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
1. O'Gorman (12);2-0;64;1
2. Watertown (1);4-0;52;2
3. Aberdeen Cent.;4-0;35;3
4. S.F. Washington;2-1;20;5
5. Huron;3-1;18;4
RECEIVING VOTES: Harrisburg (2-1) 4; Pierre (3-0) 2
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (13);3-0;65;1
2. Dakota Valley;3-0;52;2
3. Winner;3-0;35;3
4. Madison;4-0;29;4
5. R.C. Christian;7-0;12;5
RECEIVING VOTES: Garretson (5-0) 2
CLASS B
1. Northwestern (13);4-0;65;1
2. Faulkton Area;3-0;49;2
3. Warner;3-0;39;3
4. Chester Area;3-0;27;4
5. Faith;3-0;9;5
RECEIVING VOTES: Bridgewater-Emery (4-0) 4; Ethan (2-1) 1; Elkton-Lake Benton (2-0) 1
Tuesday's Volleyball Scores
Aberdeen Christian def. Langford, 25-21, 25-8, 25-17
Arlington def. Clark/Willow Lake, 0-0, 25-20, 28-30, 29-27
Avon def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-13, 25-15, 25-15
Brandon Valley def. Mitchell, 21-25, 26-24, 25-23, 23-25, 15-8
Burke def. Chamberlain, 25-17, 25-10, 25-22
Chester def. Baltic, 25-19, 20-25, 25-11, 25-23
Colman-Egan def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-23, 25-9, 25-14
Colome def. Lyman, 25-19, 25-22, 25-9
Corsica/Stickney def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-9, 25-13, 25-18
Dakota Valley def. Beresford, 25-12, 25-15, 25-8
Deubrook def. Flandreau, 21-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-21, 16-14
Deuel def. DeSmet, 15-25, 25-19, 25-22, 26-28, 15-11
Edgemont def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-13, 25-10, 15-25, 25-18
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-19, 26-24, 25-11
Faith def. Hettinger/Scranton, N.D., 25-19, 25-12, 25-20
Faulkton def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-23, 25-23, 23-25, 25-17
Florence/Henry def. Wilmot, 25-14, 25-16, 25-10
Freeman def. Centerville, 25-19, 25-14, 25-11
Hankinson, N.D. def. Sisseton, 25-20, 25-11, 25-17
Harding County def. Bowman County, N.D., 25-21, 25-8, 25-27, 16-25, 15-6
Highmore-Harrold def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-3, 25-14, 25-17
Howard def. Hanson, 25-20, 25-10, 25-19
Ipswich def. Sully Buttes, 25-13, 25-15, 25-15
Lemmon def. McIntosh, 25-10, 25-19, 25-14
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Ethan, 21-25, 25-15, 24-26, 28-26, 15-8
North Central Co-Op def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-13, 25-22, 25-20
Potter County def. Timber Lake, 21-25, 25-14, 25-14, 26-24
Redfield def. Leola/Frederick, 23-25, 25-10, 25-8, 25-23
Sioux Falls Christian def. Madison, 23-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-18
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Huron, 25-21, 25-16, 25-13
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17, 23-25, 15-12
Sioux Falls Washington def. Yankton, 25-17, 25-18, 25-8
Sioux Valley def. McCook Central/Montrose, 13-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-14, 17-15
St. Thomas More def. Belle Fourche, 25-13, 25-10, 18-25, 25-20
Sturgis Brown def. Custer, 25-18, 25-20, 25-18
Tea Area def. Lennox, 25-17, 25-17, 25-22
Vermillion def. Bon Homme, 25-18, 25-19, 25-17
Wagner def. Platte-Geddes, 14-25, 25-16, 25-23, 24-26, 16-14
Warner def. Miller, 25-15, 25-19, 25-15
Watertown def. Brookings, 26-24, 25-18, 24-26, 25-19
Webster def. Groton Area, 25-16, 25-12, 25-21
West Central def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-19, 25-19, 16-25, 25-12
Winner def. Bennett County, 25-13, 25-3, 25-10
