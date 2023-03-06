All Times Mountain
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Class A SoDak 16
Winner vs. Hot Springs, Chamberlain;5 p.m.
Pine Ridge vs. Mount Vernon/Plankinton, Pierre;5:30 p.m.
St. Thomas More vs. McLaughlin, Wall;6 p.m.
Class B SoDak 16
Crazy Horse vs. De Smet, Huron;4:30 p.m.
Harding Co. vs. Castlewood, Fort Pierre;4:30 p.m.
Lower Brule vs. Irene-Wakonda, Mitchell;5 p.m.
Faith vs. Northwestern, Timber Lake;6 p.m.
White River vs. Howard, Fort Pierre;6 p.m.
Gregory vs. Ethan, Mitchell;6:30 p.m.