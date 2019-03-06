The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Turn In Poachers' program has been a little busier than last year.
Depending on who you ask, that may or may not be a good thing.
The TIPs year runs from July 1 to June 30 of the following year, and as of Tuesday the 2018-19 year has received 223 calls compared to 208 at this time last year.
"Obviously if everyone was doing things the right way we’d consider that a success, but it’s the world we live in, there will always be a percentage of folks that chose to violate," GF&P conservation officer specialist Joe Keeton said. "Every tip has importance, some we’ll investigate and it turns out there isn’t a violation or we don’t have enough evidence to arrest someone for it. You can also have one small tip that can lead to numerous arrests."
Keeton also said there have 84 calls this year that have not been labeled, likely because people sometimes call the TIPs number for things that aren't reporting violations, like requesting that roadkill be picked up on the side of the road.
At the end of last season, there were 261 investigations resulting in 146 arrests, $31,153 in fines, $57,463 in liquidated damages, 4,576 days in jail with 4,239 of those days suspended and $6,850 paid in rewards.
Since the program's inception in 1984 through the end of the 2018 season, the program has had 11,919 investigations, 4,327 arrests, $814,187 in fines, $655,350 in liquidated damages, 41,069 days in jail with 37,578 days suspended and $176,055 in rewards.
Keeton said he wished people wouldn't have a need to call the TIPs line, but is glad that people are taking the responsibility to self-police the outdoors community.
He said with 80 conservation officers state-wide, it's important to have fellow sportsman and sportswomen on the lookout for illegal activities.
"It’s kind of unique and cool to see so many sportsmen and women out there that care so deeply about the resource, and they’re the ones who are out there all the time, they’re everywhere," he said. "It’s unique to see how they police themselves."
The TIPs program is also going after a younger demographic to try to get more people to turn in poachers.
In November it launched a way to submit a tip anonymously online, by clicking a link on the TIPs website that takes the person to form that ask questions that will help investigators potentially catch a poacher.
The form is then submitted to state radio dispatchers, and then it is sent to the nearest officer.
"Some people don’t want to make a phone call, or have a conversation with a person," Keeton said. "Giving people different opportunities or means to contact us and give us information has been beneficial."
He said there are some kinks that have to be worked out yet, but he's been happy with the system. He said TIPs has received roughly 40 reports using the online system since it was launched in November.
He said the system works well because it walks people through the kind of information an officer needs to know in order to begin a investigation, which people sometimes omit on accident because they aren't sure what the officers are looking for.
For those who want to call the TIPs line, the number is 1-888-OVERBAG, or 1-888-683-7224.