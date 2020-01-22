Twins, Donaldson finalize $92M deal

MINNEAPOLIS — After signaling an intent to aggressively seek upgrades to a club that won 101 games last season, the Minnesota Twins were passed over in their initial pursuit of top-tier starting pitching.

As the grousing from some corners of the fan base grew, the Twins were undeterred. They just doubled down on an already deep lineup and landed a premier slugger and fielder in three-time All-Star third baseman Josh Donaldson.

"Our goal was to find a way to impact this team in a significant way and find ways to improve upon a club that we felt was really talented, that had some success last year, but had a chance to continue to take even more steps forward," said president of baseball operations Derek Falvey. "And as we went through that, there's a really small subset of players in free agency and even through trade that you can acquire that have that kind of impact. And in Josh Donaldson, we most certainly have found that."

Donaldson and the Twins finalized their four-year, $92 million contract Wednesday that is the richest in franchise history for a free agent. Donaldson agreed last week to the deal that includes a club option for a fifth season. The 34-year-old will make $21 million per season. For 2024, the Twins can either retain him for $16 million or buy him out for $8 million.