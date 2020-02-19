Twins' staff holds the key to team loaded with offense

Bailey, 33, a veteran with 13 seasons in the big leagues, split time between Kansas City and Oakland last season, going 13-9 with 4.57 ERA in 31 starts.

"I need all the run support I can get," he said, joking. "They won a hundred games and they're going to be competing for a championship, essentially. When you get in those types of positions, it's just a lot more fun."

Ace José Berríos is coming off his third straight season with a sub-4.00 ERA. The 25-year-old righty was an All-Star the past two seasons and thinks the Twins'-promising core is lined up for a successful run after the addition of veterans, including third baseman Josh Donaldson, a free agent who signed a $92 million, four-year contract.

"It feels great. There's a lot of motivation for us because we know we can do a lot of good things for us and for our city,'' Berríos said. "We take that as motivation and come to the ballpark every day and bring it 100% and try to be better every day."

While Minnesota is expected to score a lot, the starting pitchers know pitching likely will determine success.

"It always does regardless of your team," Odorizzi said. "You look at the good teams, the good teams can pitch."

