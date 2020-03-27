Two Hardrockers earn first-team track honors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Senior Abbie Fredrick was second team in the mile and sophomore Breanne Fuller was second team in he 200.

On the men's side for BHSU, junior Hoyt Nicholas was first team in the weight throw and second team in the shot put, while senior Tristan Hepp was first team in the heptathlon.

Second-team winners for the Jacket men were senior Jordan Theisen in the mile, senior Taylor Hepp in the 400, freshman Tucker Bopp in the 400, senior Seth Kovar in the 60 hurdles and freshman Dontae Garza in the high jump.

Chadron State College sprinter Brodie Roden of Riverton, Wyo., was one of six Eagle track and field student athletes and one coach announced as winners of the major awards. Roden was dubbed the league's Male Track Athlete of the Year and received two All-RMAC First Team nods as well.

Roden took home two gold medals and one bronze at the RMAC indoor meet, setting a meet record of 47.93 seconds in the 400 meters and moving up the national board to 11th with an altitude adjusted mark of 47.39. He moved up to 31st nationally with a 200 meter dash of 21.81 seconds, later converted to 21.55. Roden finished off his day taking third with the 4x400 relay team, running the third leg. Accounting for 26 team points, he was awarded the Male Athlete of the Meet award that evening.