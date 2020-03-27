Two Hardrockers earn first-team track honors

South Dakota School of Mines had two selections to the Track and Field Indoor All-RMAC first team and two selections to the second team, announced Friday by the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Hardrocker junior Erica Keeble and senior Jayla Jarnagin were named to the All-RMAC first team while senior Westley Siebdrath and freshman Kamryn Scully were both named to the All-RMAC second team.
First team All-RMAC consists of the Top 3 individual finishers from each event at the RMAC Indoor Championships and the first-place relay teams. Second team All-RMAC consists of the fourth, fifth and sixth place individual finishers, along with the second-place relay teams.
During the RMAC Indoor Championships, Keeble won the women's pole vault with a Mines and RMAC meet record of 13 feet, 7.25 inches. Jarnagin took second place in the women's weight throw after a toss of 57-7.
Siebdrath earned second-team honors in the weight throw and Scully in the pole vault.
"We had some solid performances from these individuals," said Hardrocker track and field head coach Steve Johnson. "They stepped up and posted some very good marks. They did an outstanding job of representing South Dakota Mines and their efforts were recognized by the RMAC."
For Black Hills State, sophomore Kyla Sawvell earned first-team honors in the shot put and the weight throw, while teammates, junior Maddi Fidler was first team in the weight throw and junior Whitney Scott was first team in the pole
Senior Abbie Fredrick was second team in the mile and sophomore Breanne Fuller was second team in he 200.
On the men's side for BHSU, junior Hoyt Nicholas was first team in the weight throw and second team in the shot put, while senior Tristan Hepp was first team in the heptathlon.
Second-team winners for the Jacket men were senior Jordan Theisen in the mile, senior Taylor Hepp in the 400, freshman Tucker Bopp in the 400, senior Seth Kovar in the 60 hurdles and freshman Dontae Garza in the high jump.
Chadron State College sprinter Brodie Roden of Riverton, Wyo., was one of six Eagle track and field student athletes and one coach announced as winners of the major awards. Roden was dubbed the league's Male Track Athlete of the Year and received two All-RMAC First Team nods as well.
Roden took home two gold medals and one bronze at the RMAC indoor meet, setting a meet record of 47.93 seconds in the 400 meters and moving up the national board to 11th with an altitude adjusted mark of 47.39. He moved up to 31st nationally with a 200 meter dash of 21.81 seconds, later converted to 21.55. Roden finished off his day taking third with the 4x400 relay team, running the third leg. Accounting for 26 team points, he was awarded the Male Athlete of the Meet award that evening.
Other first team winners for the Eagles were freshman Naishaun Jernigan in both the long jump and triple jump, freshman Derrick Nwagwu in the triple jump and sophomore Joseph Dumsa in the high jump.
All-RMAC second team certificates for Chadron State will go to junior Allee Williamson in women's high jump, senior Javan Lanier in men's long jump, and freshman Shane Collins in men's shot put.
The remaining RMAC major awards for 2019-20 went to Connor McLean of Colorado School of Mines for Men's Field Athlete of the Year, Mines' Grant Redmond for Male Freshman of the Year, Stephanie Cotter of Adams State University for Women's Track Athlete of the Year, Sawvell for Women's Field Athlete of the Year, Hannah Miller of Colorado Mines for Women's Freshman of the Year, and Ross Fellows of the University of Colorado Colorado Springs for both Men's and Women's Coach of the Year.
