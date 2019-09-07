Jackson Tyndall was told to sit Friday night out as his Belle Fourche Broncs were facing the Douglas Patriots in the second football game of the season.
A 102-degree temperature will do that to a person.
Instead, the Belle senior went home, took a nap and gutted it out for his team, catching five passes, with three going for touchdowns, as the Broncs topped Douglas 28-12 at Patriot Stadium in Box Elder.
"I'm glad I definitely decided to play tonight instead of staying home," Tyndall said. "The doctor told me I should stay home, but I'm like, 'Senior year, and I only get eight more guaranteed games, so I have to make the most of it.'"
Belle Fourche coach Scott Slotten said the way Tyndall looked earlier in the day, he never thought we was going to play Friday night.
"I'm super proud of him. Another senior leader," Slotten said. "He wanted to help his team any way possible. He didn't play much defense — he is one of our better defensive players. He gave us what we needed to win the game."
Tyndall and the Broncs passing attack, led by senior quarterback Colby Nowowiejski, off-set a sub-par running game and it was able to burn the Douglas defense on several scrambling possessions.
The game was hampered and slowed down, though, by mistakes and penalties by both teams. Douglas had 18 penalties and the Broncs 13.
Nowowiejski, meanwhile, was on target most of the night, completing 14-of-22 passes for 249 yards after the Patriots held senior running back Kelby Olson and company to just 91 yards o the ground on 37 carries. Olson had 42 yards in 19 rushes.
"I give all of the credit to Colby because he was scrambling around the whole game, out there making plays," Tyndall said. "It was crazy what he was doing."
Slotten said the Broncs have been a running team for the past five years, and Douglas did a good job of bottling that up.
"Part of that is we are not getting to the right places, we're not getting there quick enough and we're not moving guys around like we have done in the past," he said. "We have to shore up that offensive line. We have a lot of talent up front, but they have to get going in the same direction, every play."
Belle Fourche, which dropped a heartbreaking 42-41 decision in overtime to Vermillion last week to open the season, never trailed and never was really threatened after the second quarter.
After being stopped on its first possession, the Broncs hit pay-dirt on their second try after Nowowiejski found a wide-open Olson, who raced down to the Douglas 10-yard line.
Four plays later Nowowiejski found Tyndall from 11 yards out for the score. Tyndall kicked the extra point and the Broncs led 7-0 with 4:24 remaining in the first quarter.
The Patriots looked as if they would come right back after Malik Ahmed-Hosie recovered a Broncs fumble on the Belle 45-yard line. Douglas moved down to the 11, but turned the ball over when Olson intercepted Pats quarterback Anthony Ramsey on the 1-yard line.
The Broncs methodically drove the field, capping a 20-play, 99-yard drive on a 6-yard run by Brextin Garza.
The kick was blocked and the Broncs took a 13-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The Broncs came out with the momentum, recovering a Douglas fumble on the Patriots' 34 and scored five plays later when Nowowiejski found Tyndall open the the slant for a 26-yard score. Tyndall also caught the 2-point conversion pass to put the Broncs up 21-0 at the 9:26 mark of the third.
Penalties and turnovers killed the Patriots all game. Douglas had a 52-yard TD run by Tyler Clark nullified in the third, and on the same drive, a 24-yard pass on 4th and 15 came back on an illegal block penalty.
Keaton Benson then intercepted Ramsey and ran it back to near midfield.
After Olson recovered a Severson fumble, and one play later, Nowowiejski found Tyndall open up the middle from 46 yards for the score. Tyndall's kick made it 28-0 with 2:50 remaining in the third.
The Patriots finally avoided mistakes and got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter.
Forcing a punt, Ramsey was 3-of-3 passing on the drive, connecting with Clark from 26 yards out for the score.
The Ramsey to Clark connection struck again, this time from 33 yards, and the Patriots cut the lead to 28-12 with 9:35 to play.
The mistakes stalled a lot of positive plays for the Patriots, head coach Dan Maciejczak said.
"We did a lot of good things, but every time we had a big play, there was as flag thrown or something," he said. "I have to go back and watch the film and see. But, it is what it is."
Blown coverages, Maciejczak said, hurt them in the secondary.
"We made the quarterback run, and he is a good athlete, that is plain and simple," he said. "We can't make plays. We fall one time and they score a touchdown on us. We don't line up properly, and that is because we're tired.
"The thing are busting their butts, we just have to mentally keep working on things., we have to get over this hump somehow because we're not a bad football team. I feel like we lost two games that, no disrespect to who we play, I fell like we should have won those games.
Ramsey finished the game 9-of-23 passing for 148 yards and the two scores.
The Patirots, 0-2, host Huron Friday, while Belle Fourche, 1-1, is at Douglas, Wyo.