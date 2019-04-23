The Rapid City U16 BH Synergy got past the Rapid City U16 Assault 8-6 Tuesday night in the girls' fastpitch softball season opener for both clubs.
The Assault opened the scoring with a four-run first inning, triggered by a bases clearing, three-run double by Deidre Long.
However, the Synergy answered right back with four runs of their own to knot the score at 4-4. After a scoreless second inning, the Assault pushed ahead with a run in the top of the third, but Synergy countered with two runs of their own in the home half of the inning to take their first lead of the game at 6-5.
The Assault scored a run to tie things up again at 6-6 in the top of the fourth inning, but in the final at bat, Synergy scored two runs before the game ended due to time limit, giving Synergy the win.
The Assault were led by Long and her three RBIs, as well as by Alexis DuBray, who went 1 for 1 with a walk and a run scored. Dani Seljeskog, Ava Dinger Long and DuBray compiled all four hits for the Assault and Rachael Brown led the way with two stolen bases.
The Synergy were led by Jadyn Hamann, who went 3 for 3, and also was the winning pitcher. Seljeskog took the loss for the Assault.