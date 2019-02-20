VERMILLION — Stanley Umude had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lift South Dakota to a 72-45 win over Denver on Wednesday night.
Triston Simpson had 13 points and six rebounds for South Dakota (11-15, 5-8 Summit League). Cody Kelley added 12 points. Trey Burch-Manning had 11 points for the home team.
David Nzekwesi had 14 points for the Pioneers (7-20, 2-11), who have now lost six straight games. Joe Rosga added 13 points. Alperen Kurnaz had eight rebounds.
The Coyotes improve to 2-0 against the Pioneers on the season. South Dakota defeated Denver 71-70 on Jan. 2. South Dakota matches up against South Dakota State on the road on Saturday. Denver plays North Dakota on the road on Saturday.
SDSU women rout Mastodons
The South Dakota State women's basketball used four players scoring in double figures to record its 11th-straight win, a 92-68 Summit League victory over Purdue Fort Wayne Wednesday night at Frost Arena.
The Jackrabbits are now 21-6 and 13-1 in league play. Tagyn Larson, who made her first six field goals, led SDSU with 17 points, six rebounds and two steals. Macy Miller added 12 points and a game-high six assists while Tylee Irwin and Myah Selland each scored 11 points.
Purdue Fort Wayne, 6-20, 2-12, was led by Kierstyn Repp's 16 points.
The Jackrabbits, who rank 10th in the NCAA in assists, recorded a season-high 28 assists and held a 45-26 rebounding edge. The 28 assists mark SDSU's ninth game overall and third consecutive, with 20-or-more assists.
High school boys basketball
TIMBER LAKE 67, LITTLE WOUND 60: Brayden PayPay hit six 3-pointers and scored 30 points as the Panthers held off the Mustangs Wednesday night in Timber Lake.
Timber Lake led 21-11 at the end of the first period and 39-26 at halftime, but Little Would battled back to cut the lead to 51-48 going into the fourth before the Panthers pulled away in the final minutes.
Isaac Kraft also scored 19 points for the Panthers, followed by 10 points by Tucker Kraft.
Riley Cross led Little Wound with 23 points, with Vance Little Dog and Mankato LeBeaux scoring 10 points each.
Timber Lake, 15-2, is at Tiospaye Topa Friday and Little Wound, 11-7, hosts Lower Brule Friday.