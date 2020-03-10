Unbeaten Thunder PeeWee A squad wins state title

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"This is a really good group of kids," Reeder said. "They got better all year long, dominate at times. They came in No. 1 seed, undefeated, so I'm sure they felt some pressure, but they competed hard all year. They deserved it all year and got everything they deserved."

The key to this year's team success, Reeder said, was their experience and their determination.

"They have been together off and on since they were 6 years old," Reeder said. "The other thing is five of them were on last year's team that lost to Brookings in the title game. They were determined all year to get back back to the title game. They are a great group of kids who played a lot of good hockey."

The 21-0 overall record was also little special numerically for Reeder, as the No. 21 was also his number with the Rush.

Just being in Rapid City has been special for Reeder, who spent 2 1/2 years with the Rush, his final campaign the 2014 season.

"We were in Europe, but came back and thought that this was going to be a quick stop, but we fell in love with Rapid City and decided this is where we wanted to raise our family," he said. "I was lucky to play 2 1/2 years in Rapid City, and now we're lucky to be here to raise our family."