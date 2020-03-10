Unbeaten Thunder PeeWee A squad wins state title

The Rushmore Thunder played all season like they were looking for a little payback at the State PeeWee A Tournament.
The Thunder 12-under squad just missed a state championship last year, losing to Brookings 3-2 in the title game. They got their state title in 2020, stopping the Sioux Falls Flyers 1 squad 9-5 Feb. 23 in Yankton.
The Thunder went 3-0 in the state tournament, outscoring their opponents 29-8, defeating Watertown 12-2 and Brookings 8-1 in the two previous games of the tournament.
The tournament title capped an outstanding season in which the Thunder went 21-0.
"We won against a really good Sioux Falls team," Thunder head coach Konrad Reeder said. "I'm very proud because I felt they earned it all year. They were 18-0 going in and didn't get complacent, on and off the ice."
The championship game was tied at 4-4 going into the third, before the Thunder outscored the Flyers 5-1. Cameron Ritter scored three goals in the third and five in the game. Braydon Fox and Hudson Beert both scored two goals.
"They decided they wanted it more and dominated the third period," said Reeder, a former player for the Rapid City Rush.
The rest of the roster this season included: Brayden Trainer, Oakley McIntyre, Braden Nelson, Wyatt Reeder, Colton Merchen, Joseph Habbe, Jaxson Prussner, Ronan Wheaton and Wyatt Simmons. The team was also coached by Mike Ritter and Andrew Simmons.
"This is a really good group of kids," Reeder said. "They got better all year long, dominate at times. They came in No. 1 seed, undefeated, so I'm sure they felt some pressure, but they competed hard all year. They deserved it all year and got everything they deserved."
The key to this year's team success, Reeder said, was their experience and their determination.
"They have been together off and on since they were 6 years old," Reeder said. "The other thing is five of them were on last year's team that lost to Brookings in the title game. They were determined all year to get back back to the title game. They are a great group of kids who played a lot of good hockey."
The 21-0 overall record was also little special numerically for Reeder, as the No. 21 was also his number with the Rush.
Just being in Rapid City has been special for Reeder, who spent 2 1/2 years with the Rush, his final campaign the 2014 season.
"We were in Europe, but came back and thought that this was going to be a quick stop, but we fell in love with Rapid City and decided this is where we wanted to raise our family," he said. "I was lucky to play 2 1/2 years in Rapid City, and now we're lucky to be here to raise our family."
Reeder said he was fortunate to pass on his experience of playing professional hockey to the youngsters, as well as taking a little of what he learned from each of his coaches, and pass that on as well.
"I think I have had them since they were so young they only see me as Coach," Reeder said. "I was very lucky to have some really good coaches and there are some parts of their coaching I can pass along."
With the success and hockey talent of the PeeWee A team, Reeder said the future looks bright for the Rushmore Thunder organization.
"They are a great group of kids with a great group of parents, which is a key in youth sports," he said. "I can't wait to watch them continue to develop. If they continue to develop, they are going to be a strong group for the Rushmore Thunder."