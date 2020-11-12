Updated: Football seasons end for Mines, BHSU because of COVID

Black Hills State was 0-2 with losses to Mines and Colorado Mesa (56-7) The Yellow Jackets hadn't played since the Oct. 17 game against Mesa. BHSU was scheduled to host Chadron State again Saturday after having the first game with the Eagles canceled on Oct. 24.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to play football this fall and disappointed that the last few weeks have kept us from being able to compete through the remainder of the fall season," said BHSU Athletics Director Jhett Albers. "We are supportive of the decision and agree that it is in the best interest of the three institutions at this time as it relates to the health and wellness of our student-athletes."

The cancellation of the BHSU-Chadron State game essentially ended the season for the Eagles as well, as it was the final game scheduled for this fall for CSc.

"We appreciate the concern Black Hills State has for the safety and well-being of their student-athletes, as well as ours, and we support their decision," CSC Athletics Director Joel Smith said. "We look forward to resuming a full football schedule next fall."

The Eagles will not play any more football games this fall, but may attempt to add a scrimmage between now and the end of the spring semester.

Refunds for tickets purchased online for the final two BHSU home games will be processed automatically. For any additional ticketing questions, contact Assistant Athletics Director Colleen Mischke at 642-6259 or colleen.mischke@bhsu.edu.

