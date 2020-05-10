UPDATED: Young Post 320 Stars easing into playing baseball

Miller, a pitcher/outfielder, said he originally didn't expect the season to be be canceled, but he thought they might only get a few games in here and there.

"We've been in that facility all winter long just grinding and trying to get better. Then this whole virus stuff comes about and everyone is, 'Oh well, the season is over,'" Miller said. "But that hasn't been the case for us here. We've done what we could to try to get better every single day."

Miller is looking forward to playing baseball this summer.

"It's always nice to be out there with the guys playing some baseball, hitting the ball and playing catch, and all that good stuff," he said.

This preseason obviously has a little bit of an extra twist because of the COVID-19 pandemic and delay. Because of that, Humphries said they are going to slowly ease the players back.

"I know a majority of the organization probably forgot what a baseball looked like over the last month," he said. "We just need to be able to get the arms back in shape, start getting some of the fundamentals back down."

Humphries said that getting back at it and getting ready for the season is a process. The more veteran players have been able to do things on their own likely more than the younger players.