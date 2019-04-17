Upton to host Youth Hunter Education Challenge
The 12th annual Wyoming State Youth Hunter Education Challenge will be June 8 at the Upton Gun Club. All Wyoming youth 18 and under, and young hunters from neighboring states, who have passed hunter education are eligible to showcase their hunting skills, while having a lot of fun. Enrollment is open until June 1.
The challenge tests youth in sporting-clays style trap shooting, .22, muzzleloader and archery marksmanship, wildlife identification, orienteering and hunter safety judgments. An optional event, the Cherokee Challenge, measures outdoor skills such as throwing axes, shooting a slingshot or throwing a spear. Youth 14 and under participate in the junior category; the 15 to 18-year-olds in the senior.
To participate competitors need to bring a copy of their hunter education card and pay a $10 entry fee. Entry forms are available on the Game and Fish website or at Game and Fish offices. Young hunters do not need to qualify in a regional or district tournament to compete. All participants receive a prize for competing
The challenge is sponsored by Upton Gun Club Shooting Sports Program, Game and Fish, Muley Fanatics Foundation, Mule Deer Foundation, Wyoming Sportsman’s Group and a variety of Wyoming businesses and foundations.
For more info, contact Rick Rothleutner, Youth Hunter Education Challenge director at (307) 281-9980 or George Oberstadt, Game and Fish hunter education coordinator 307-777-4542.
Public asked to report dead deer
South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) is asking the public to report dead deer. GFP has documented deer mortalities across the state believed to be caused by the severe winter.
Although most deer are conditioned to survive short periods of harsh winter weather, extended periods of cold temperatures and deep snow can have an effect on deer survival. Deer can also continue to succumb to poor condition into early spring.
The majority of deer mortalities have been documented in northeast South Dakota where very cold January and February temperatures coupled with deep snow through much of March have affected deer condition. Very poor body condition and little to no remaining fat reserves in a several deer have been confirmed in South Dakota through testing at the SDSU Diagnostic Lab in Brookings.
As the snow melts, GFP asks anyone who finds dead deer to contact their local conservation officer or GFP office. This information is valuable to wildlife managers in monitoring and managing deer populations. License numbers may need to be adjusted in areas that experience higher than normal winter deer mortality.
Wyoming G&F offers camp for teachers in wildlife and habitat
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is offering a camp for educators to learn how to ignite students’ passion for wildlife and habitats. Educator camp is set for July 29-31 at the Game and Fish Whiskey Mountain Conservation Camp outside Dubois.
The three-day professional development workshop will give teachers an introduction to a variety of outdoor learning activities. Participants will go back to school with tools, strategies and sample lesson plans that align with the Next Generation Science Standards.
Additionally, an optional Project WILD workshop will be held prior to camp on July 28. Project WILD education curriculum conservation and environmental guides are the most widely-used in the nation. By completing this workshop, educators will gain access to easy-to-use lessons about wildlife and conservation of natural resources.
The cost of the camp is $150.