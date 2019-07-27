After 23 teams fought through a day of bracket play and thunderstorms, Sunday is going to start a lot like Friday did. One of the early games Sunday will be an elimination game between the Rapid City Brakers and Faribault Fury from Minnesota. The two teams met in the first game of pool play Friday and made it back together.
The Brakers opened the day with a 15-4 win over Wyoming's Blue Jays. They lost a tough game 8-5 to the Kansas Sidekicks. The Brakers picked up an easy win over another local team, the Defenders, to stay alive to play Sunday morning.
The Post 22 squad got off to a good start with a 10-8 win over the Crush. They lost in the second round to the Mid-Missouri Velocity but they bounced back with a late win over the Brookings Blast.
Two Colorado teams were the first to make it to the semifinals. The Rocky Mountain Thunder were one of the six No. 1 seeds after Friday and they picked up 10-2 and 11-3 wins.
The Colorado Cougars weren't a top seed coming into the day, but three big wins have them in a great spot. They picked up 9-3, 13-9 and 7-5 wins to stay in the winners bracket heading into Sunday.
The Plover Nationals from Wisconsin had two 15-0 results Friday and they won their first game 13-1 Saturday. The Nationals also beat the McDonough County Cats 11-0 in the late game Saturday to advance to the semifinals of the USA 12B National softball tournament being played at the Parkview Softball Complex.
Plover has only given up one run in four games during the first two days.
Slammers Elite from Colorado claimed the final semifinal spot with a 7-0 win over Mid-Missouri Velocity on Saturday night..
Elimination games begin at 8 a.m., Sunday. The semi-final games are set for 11 with the winner's bracket final slated for 2 p.m.
The finals are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. An if-necessary game is still on the bracket at 6:30 p.m., should the team that comes through the loser's bracket beat the unbeaten team in the first championship game.