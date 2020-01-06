USD back in AP top 25

NEW YORK — South Dakota is back in The Associated Press women's basketball poll for the second time this season. The Coyotes (15-2), who are ranked No. 22, had a one-week stay in the middle of December. South Dakota plays Omaha on Saturday.

UConn cruised to two more conference wins and remained No. 1 to start off 2020. The Huskies received 19 first-place votes Monday from a 30-member media panel to stay ahead of second-ranked Oregon.

The Ducks got seven first-place votes, picking up two from Oregon State, which got three. The Beavers stayed No. 3 and were followed again by South Carolina, Stanford and Baylor.

Ex-Eagle sinks half-court shot for $100,000

Former Chadron State College basketball player Evan Brooks hit the jackpot during the weekend.

Between the third and fourth quarters at the Los Angeles Lakers’ game with the Detroit Pistons, Brooks swished a shot from half court in the Staples Center to win $100,000.

The United Press International story said Brooks took a few dribbles before jogging up to half court and launching the shot.

“The 50-foot heave soared through the air before falling through the net,” the story continued.