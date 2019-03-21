STARKVILLE, Miss. — The University of South Dakota women's basketball team, despite it's loss to rival South Dakota State University, made summit League history with it's inclusion to the NCAA Tournament.
No. 8 South Dakota (28-5) will face No. 9 Clemson (19-12) in a firstround game Friday at the Portland Regional in Starkville The Coyotes earned an at-large bid out of the Summit League while Clemson finished a surprising seventh in the Atlantic Coast Conference to earn its first bid to the NCAA Tournament since 2002.
South Dakota's at-large bid was the first ever for a team from the Summit. The Coyotes are averaging more than 77 points per game while Clemson is particularly good on defense and led the ACC in steals.
"We look forward to two completely different styles of basketball and see what our young ladies can do," South Dakota coach Dawn Plitzuweit said.
South Dakota's success in this weekend might depend on the health of St. Thomas More graduate Ciara Duffy. The All-Summit League guard injured her left ankle in the first quarter of the conference tournament finals against South Dakota State, which the Coyotes lost 83-71. She said she'll be ready for Friday's game.
"This has always been our goal and it's the first time any of us have gotten to do this. There's not much that's going to keep me from playing in this game," Duffy said. "Our trainer has done an awesome job with rehab, getting the swelling down and the bruising out."
Duffy is averaging a team-high 14.8 points per game and shooting nearly 41 percent from 3-point range.
In the other first-r9iund game on Friday, Mississippi State earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year and is now trying to embark on a third straight trip to the national championship game.
But before that starts, coach Vic Schaefer would like to take just one minute to reflect.
"I don't think people realize how hard it is to do what we've done," Schaefer said.
Mississippi State's been so good the last few years it's easy to forget this was a fairly mediocre program as recently as 2013, when the Bulldogs finished with a 13-17 record. That was Schaefer's first season in Starkville and since then he's slowly built a powerhouse that's won two straight SEC regular-season titles and the most recent SEC Tournament title .
Now the Bulldogs are trying for the ultimate goal: winning the program's first national title. Mississippi State lost its previous national championship games against South Carolina in 2017 and a heartbreaker to Notre Dame in 2018.
Mississippi State hopes to have another chance at a title in a few weeks. The journey begins on Friday night when Mississippi State (30-2) hosts No. 16 seed Southern (20-12) in what's expected to be a sold out Humphrey Coliseum.