GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Tristan Simpson and Brandon Armstrong scored 13 points apiece and South Dakota led from start to finish in a 70-56 victory over North Dakota on Wednesday night.
Armstrong came off the bench, made two free throws and missed his only shot in the first half. He scored 11 points after halftime, including 7-of-10 free throws for 9-of-12 from the line for the game.
Stanley Umude added 12 points and Trey Burch-Manning had eight rebounds for the Coyotes (9-11, 3-4 Summit League). South Dakota played only seven players. Armstrong and Burch-Manning, the only reserves, gave the Coyotes 22 bench points.
Marlon Stewart scored a season-high 22 points and had seven rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (8-13, 2-6). Cortez Seales added 10 points and Filip Rebraca had 11 rebounds.
North Dakota had as many turnovers as field goals — 9 — in the first half and shot 31 percent from the field.
SDSU women run past NDSU
A 14-0 run midway through the first quarter helped the South Dakota State women's basketball team pull away to an 86-33 win over North Dakota State Wednesday night in Frost Arena in Summit League play.
The Jackrabbits, 14-6 and 6-1, were led by Madison Guebert's game-high 23 points. Guebert made five 3-point field goals. Macy Miller, who moved into third place all-time in the Summit League scoring rankings, added 19 points, five steals and five assists. Myah Selland added 11 points while Tagyn Larson snared a game-high nine rebounds.
The Bison, 6-13, 3-4, were led by Marina Fernandez's nine points.
The 14-0 run gave the Jackrabbits an 18-6 lead at 4:15. Guebert would make two 3-pointers to close the quarter and gave SDSU a 26-10 lead.
South Dakota State then forced NDSU into seven turnovers while allowing only two field goals in the second quarter as the Jackrabbits raced to a 43-14 lead at halftime. Selland and Guebert each finished the half with 11 points. The four points allowed are the fewest the Jackrabbits have allowed in the second quarter this season.
The Jacks' defense forced five more turnovers in the third quarter as NDSU scored only six points. Guebert sank two 3-pointers in the quarter and scored 12 points while Miller added eight more as South Dakota State led 71-20 after three quarters.