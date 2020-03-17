USD sits at No. 17 in final AP poll

The University of South Dakota women's basketball ranks No. 17 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll of the season released Tuesday.

South Dakota completed its season 30-2 and ended the year on a 19-game winning streak. The Coyotes became the first program in Summit League history to finish with an unbeaten record during the Summit League’s regular season and capture the Summit League tournament title.

The Coyotes' average margin of victory against Summit foes was more than 30 points per game during that 19-game stretch.

South Dakota was one of many successful women's basketball teams across the country whose season came to an abrupt halt last week when the NCAA announced the cancellation of all winter and spring championships. It marks the first time in history that the NCAA Tournament will not be played.

This marks South Dakota's 12th week in the Associated Press poll, extending the Summit League record for the most weeks in the poll in a single season.

In the final USA Today Coaches Poll announced Monday, the Coyote women ended the season ranked No. 11. It was the highest any Summit League team has ranked in either national poll. South Dakota was ranked for 16 weeks in the USA Today Coaches Poll this season, also a league record.