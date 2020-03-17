USD sits at No. 17 in final AP poll

The University of South Dakota women's basketball ranks No. 17 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll of the season released Tuesday.
South Dakota completed its season 30-2 and ended the year on a 19-game winning streak. The Coyotes became the first program in Summit League history to finish with an unbeaten record during the Summit League’s regular season and capture the Summit League tournament title.
The Coyotes' average margin of victory against Summit foes was more than 30 points per game during that 19-game stretch.
South Dakota was one of many successful women's basketball teams across the country whose season came to an abrupt halt last week when the NCAA announced the cancellation of all winter and spring championships. It marks the first time in history that the NCAA Tournament will not be played.
This marks South Dakota's 12th week in the Associated Press poll, extending the Summit League record for the most weeks in the poll in a single season.
In the final USA Today Coaches Poll announced Monday, the Coyote women ended the season ranked No. 11. It was the highest any Summit League team has ranked in either national poll. South Dakota was ranked for 16 weeks in the USA Today Coaches Poll this season, also a league record.
The Coyotes were led by the espnW Mid-Major Player of the Year Ciara Duffy. Duffy, who was also named Summit League Player of the Year, averaged 16.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and five assists per game in her senior campaign.
Junior center Hannah Sjerven, another Summit League first-team honoree, averaged 12.2 points and a team-high 7.3 rebounds and two blocks per game. Junior guard Chloe Lamb, a second-team all-Summit pick, averaged 11.2 points with a league-best 47.1 percent from 3-point range. Senior forward Taylor Frederick, the league's Sixth Woman of the Year, finished with 10 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.
South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit, a semifinalist for the Werner Ladder Naismith Women's Coach of the Year, moves to the top of the Summit League charts for winning percentage both overall (.821) and in league play (.887).
South Dakota reached 30 wins for the third time in program history. The Coyotes' program record of 33 wins was set in 2007-08 when the team finished runner-up at the NCAA Division II Tournament. USD had 32 wins in 2015-16 when the Coyotes won the Women's National Invitation Tournament title in 2015-16.