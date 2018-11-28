VERMILLION — Ciara Duffy made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, Allison Arens added three 3-pointers and 11 points and South Dakota beat No. 23 Iowa State 64-59 on Wednesday night.
The Cyclones rallied from an 18-point fourth-quarter deficit to pull within three points with 1:19 remaining, but Madison McKeever's free throws with 14 seconds left sealed it for South Dakota.
Hannah Sjerven had 10 points and 10 rebounds for South Dakota (6-1), which hosted Iowa State for the first time since 1984.
“Tonight our team did a phenomenal job of finding a way to accomplish something that is pretty special,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “Our composure was really good and we had multiple big plays down the stretch on both the offensive and defensive end.
“Despite the icy weather, our crowd was amazing and every fan in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center and those cheering from home have a part of this victory. The road does not get any easier as we now host one of the best defensive teams in the country on Saturday. We hope to see the Sports Center rocking for a great men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader!”
South Dakota knocked down six 3-pointers in the second quarter, outscoring Iowa State 22-9 for a 35-18 halftime advantage.
Madison Wise made three 3-pointers and scored a season-high 19 points for Iowa State (5-1), which entered one of just 37 unbeaten teams in Division I. Bridget Carleton added 14 points on 5-of-19 shooting. Iowa State returns home to play Arkansas on Sunday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
The Cyclones stayed even with the Coyotes in the third quarter as South Dakota held on to its double-figure lead.
The fourth quarter was when things got interesting. After a technical foul by the Iowa State bench, the Cyclones got fired up and used a full-court press to close an 18-point Coyote lead to three with 1:19 remaining.
McKeever had a crucial final minute for the Coyotes. With 57 seconds to play, she drove to the rim for two that put the Coyotes up 62-57. She also grabbed the defensive rebound with 17 seconds remaining and made both free throws after being fouled. McKeever then forced a turnover by the Cyclones with eight seconds left to allow South Dakota to dribble it out for the victory.
Wise scored 10 straight during ISU's 15-0 fourth-quarter run.
Jackrabbit men cruise past Kansas City 75-47
BROOKINGS -- South Dakota State men's basketball never trailed and used four double figure scorers to roll past Kansas City Wednesday night, 75-47.
The Jackrabbits improved to 6-2 with the victory and have now won a nation-best 24 straight inside Frost Arena.
Mike Daum led the way with 26 points and 18 rebounds, one board shy of his career-high. Alex Arians recorded his first-career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, matching Skyler Flatten in the scoring column.
Tevin King, who dished out a game-high five assists, finished with 10 points.
State got off to a torrid start, scoring eight straight to begin the action while building a double-digit (14-3) lead in the game's opening five minutes. UMKC slowed the Jackrabbit attack momentarily and answered with a 9-0 run of its own to crawl back within three (17-14), but a King free throw out of the under-12 media break stopped the SDSU scoring drought and jump-started the offensive once again.
The next four minutes saw the Jacks tally 11 unanswered to go back up double figures, and SDSU kept the momentum the rest of the half to carry a 45-30 advantage into the locker room.
South Dakota State built its lead to 19 (51-32) in the first three minutes of the final half, but once again were dealt a cold hand as they were held without a field goal for over seven minutes.