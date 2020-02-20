USD women clinch at least share of Summit title

VERMILLION — Ciara Duffy scored 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting and No. 20 South Dakota beat North Dakota State 96-57 on Thursday night to clinch at least a share of the Summit League regular-season title.
Chloe Lamb added 15 points, Taylor Frederick 12 and Hannah Sjerven 11 with 10 rebounds for the Coyotes (25-2, 14-0), who won their 14 consecutive game and have a two-game lead over second-place South Dakota State with two games to go. The rivals play at South Dakota State on Saturday.
The Coyotes shot 51.5 percent, made 22 of 28 free throws and scored 31 points off 24 Bison turnovers.
South Dakota led 25-18 after one quarter, expanded the lead to 49-25 by halftime then had a 31-point third quarter to go up by 37. The Coyotes led by as many 42 in the fourth quarter.
Michelle Gaislerova scored 15 points and Ryan Cobbins 10 for NDSU (8-17, 5-8).
SDSU women pull away from North Dakota
The South Dakota State women's basketball team claimed a 74-61 Summit League road victory over North Dakota Thursday evening at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.
The Jackrabbits advanced to 20-8 overall and 12-2 in Summit League play, while UND fell to 14-12, 5-8 Summit League.
A well-balanced SDSU squad had six players score in double figures led by Tylee Irwin with 15 points and a team-best seven boards. Tori Nelson turned in 14 points and pulled down five boards, while Rylie Cascio Jensen and Paiton Burckhard scored 11 points apiece. Seniors Megan Bultsma and Tagyn Larson turned in 13 and 10 points, respectively.
While the Fighting Hawks scored the first points of the game, a 7-0 run, including a Cascio Jensen 3-pointer, put the Jackrabbits ahead 7-2. A Bultsma free throw lifted the Jackrabbits ahead by as many as nine, but a 6-2 run put UND within five to close the quarter.
UND outscored State 17-15 in the second quarter, coming within one point on three occasions, but SDSU held onto a 31-28 lead at the half.
The Jackrabbits gained momentum out of the break going on a 15-3 run to lead 46-32. Irwin, Cascio Jensen and Burckhard sank three consecutive 3-pointers to give the Jacks its largest lead of 18 midway through the fourth.