USD women give coach 100th win

OMAHA, Neb.— Senior Madison McKeever scored her 1,000th career point, South Dakota women's basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit tallied win No. 100 at USD and the Coyotes surpassed 20 wins for the sixth-straight season in the 71-39 victory over Omaha on Wednesday night inside Baxter Arena.

It was also the first time since 2014 that South Dakota (20-2, 9-0 Summit) did not make a 3-pointer. Instead, the Coyotes dominated Omaha (6-15, 1-7) in the paint 50-16.

“Tonight we did a great job of making adjustments and finding different ways to attack the lane on the offensive end,” said Plitzuweit. “It was awesome to see Madison score her 1,000th point. It is a fantastic accomplishment that has taken a lot of hard work and consistency during her career to reach that mark.

“Next up, we have to prepare for a tough Denver team on the road in Sunday.”

Taylor Frederick came off the bench and scored a season-high 21 points to lead the way.

Ciara Duffy added 14 points and Hannah Sjerven 10 for South Dakota, which has won nine straight since losing to now-No. 1 South Carolina 73-60 in late December.

Plitzuweit, in her fourth season at South Dakota, reached 100 wins in 124 games.

