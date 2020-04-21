USD women land Oklahoma transfer Aspen Williston

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit has announced the addition of Oklahoma transfer Aspen Williston to the Coyote women’s basketball program. Williston will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Coyotes beginning with the 2021-22 season.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Aspen join our women’s basketball family at the University of South Dakota,” said Plitzuweit. “The way we would describe Aspen is dynamic. She has a fun-loving personality and is a great competitor. She is going to be a great fit for our team, for our university and for our community. On the basketball court, she is a physical post who has the ability to score it with her back to the basket and is comfortable stepping out to the perimeter and shooting it as well.

“Aspen has competed at a very high level in the Big 12 the past two seasons and we believe that her best days are yet to come! We are so excited to welcome Aspen and her family to her new home here at USD.”

Williston joins the quartet of incoming freshmen in Rapid City Stevens' Kyah Watson, along with Morgan Hansen, Maddie Krull and Natalie Mazurek.

A 6-foot-4 center from Broken Bow, Oklahoma, Williston spent the past two seasons playing for Oklahoma under Sherri Coale. Williston was ranked by espnW as the No. 17 center in her signing class.