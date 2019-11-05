BOSTON, Mass.— The University of South Dakota women's basketball team used a 13-point run in the final three minutes to defeat Northeastern 80-76 as a part of Boston School Day, in Tuesday's season opener inside the Cabot Center.
"We showed a great resilience today," said South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. "We are so proud of how our team continued to fight for 40 minutes and how we found a way to be successful against a very good opponent in a very challenging environment."
Senior guard Ciara Duffy, a St. Thomas More graduate, paced all five starters in double-figures with 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting. She added five rebounds and five assists to her stat line. Junior Monica Arens made her first career start with 16 points and three steals.
Senior guard Madison McKeever's stat line included 13 points, six boards and three steals. Junior guard Chloe Lamb had 11 points and five boards. Junior center Hannah Sjerven nearly tallied a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds.
South Dakota made the first basket of the game, holding onto the lead until the final minute of the third quarter. Northeastern (0-1) and the students from Boston School Day never allowed the Coyotes to get comfortable.
You have free articles remaining.
The Huskies' starting forward Alexis Hill took the game into her hands midway through the fourth quarter, scoring seven points in less than two minutes to put the Huskies up by six. A pair of triples by Husky guard Kendall Currence, with a basket from Sjerven sandwiched in between, gave Northeastern a 72-62 lead with three minutes left.
Duffy knocked down a triple out of the timeout to kick off 13 unanswered points. Arens' converted a 3-point play after stealing a pass in the frontcourt. Arens had a second steal-and-score 30 seconds later to close the Huskies lead to 72-70. Lamb came up clutch for the Coyotes by drilling the triple with less than a minute left to give the Coyotes a 73-72 advantage.
Drama continued to unfold down the stretch with a big-time block by Sjerven in the final 30 seconds and 7-of-8 made free throws in the final minute.
Northeastern was paced by Currence's 19 points, with five 3-pointers in the game. Hill added 15 points, four steals and three blocks. Also scoring in double-figures for the Huskies were Stella Clark with 13 points and Mide Oriyomi with 10. The Huskies capitalized with 24 points off 20 Coyote turnovers.
South Dakota returns to action at Green Bay at Noon (MDT) Saturday in Wisconsin.