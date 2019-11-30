South Dakota knocked down a school record 17 3-pointers to down Northern Illinois 91-48 inside the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout inside South Point Arena in Las Vegas Saturday.
The Coyotes (7-1) swept their opponents at the Thanksgiving tournament with yesterday’s win over the Big Ten’s Ohio State. Northern Illinois (3-4) split its time in Las Vegas with yesterday’s victory against Tennessee Tech.
“Today our urgency and awareness was very good against a team that really spaces and pushes the ball in transition,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “Our ability to get stops and turn defense into offense along with really sharing the ball was the difference in the game.
“It was awesome getting a chance to be a part of a great tournament here in Las Vegas and the support from the large pack of Coyote fans was unbelievable. We look forward to traveling home and getting prepared to face a very good team in Creighton on Wednesday night.”
South Dakota tied the program record for 3-point field goals made, a mark which was achieved for the third time on Saturday (at Kansas State in 2015; vs. Minnesota Morris in 2002).
Senior guard Madison McKeever made her first five field goal attempts and went 4-of-4 from deep to pace four Coyotes in double-figures with 14 points. She also pitched in five rebounds in 19 minutes of action.
Junior center Hannah Sjerven also scored 14 points, while grabbing seven boards and dishing out two assists. She was 7-of-11 from the floor. Senior guard Ciara Duffy recorded her eighth-straight double-figure game with 13 points and four assists.
Freshman guard Macy Guebert not only scored her first collegiate points on Saturday, but posted her first double-digit game with 13 points. She knocked down the 17th 3-pointer of the game to tie the record, while also swatting way three steals.
South Dakota set the tone early by making 6-of-7 field goal attempts after tip-off, jumping out to a 16-2 lead in the first four minutes. A pair of McKeever’s 3-pointers came during the run.
The Coyotes, who made 11 3-pointers in the first half, were up 52-23 at the break. Junior guard Chloe Lamb, who finished with nine points in the game, banked in a mid-court 3-pointer a split second after the buzzer sounded that could have made it 12.
Northern Illinois freshman Chelby Koker was the only Huskie to reach double-figures with a career-best 17 points. She had 12 of NIU’s 23 points at halftime.
Ball movement on the offensive end of the floor was impressive as the Coyotes tallied 26 assists on 34 made field goals. 11 of 12 players that checked into the game tallied an assist with Duffy, Lamb and junior guard Liv Korngable leading the way with four a piece. Korngable also made three triples for nine points.
USD returns home Wednesday to host Creighton.
SDSU women lose in last seconds to FGCU
The South Dakota State University women's basketball dropped a heartbreaker against Florida Gulf Coast in the final game of the Cancun Challenge on Saturday, as the Jacks fell 71-70 in the final seconds to snap a five-game winning streak.
SDSU fell to 5-3 and went 2-1 in the Cancun Challenge, while FGCU improved to 8-1 and finished the Cancun Challenge 3-0.
"In some ways we played well enough to win, both teams certainly did," said head coach Aaron Johnston. "The last 30 seconds are obviously hard to swallow. We just had chances to win and finish the game."
Myah Selland turned in another impressive performance with 20 points, five assists and four rebounds. Paiton Burckhard recorded 17 points and tied her career-best of nine rebounds. Tori Nelson posted 12 points and pulled down five boards.
The Jackrabbits outrebounded its opponent for the fifth straight game as it held a 34-26 advantage on the boards. FGCU was led by Keri Jewett-Giles with 24 points.
The Eagles held an 8-7 advantage midway through the first quarter, but a Burckhard layup and a 3-pointer by Nelson set the Jackrabbits ahead, 12-8. State held onto its lead through the remainder of the quarter, but a trio of FGCU free throws cut the Jacks' advantage to 16-15.
A 9-0 run set the Eagles ahead 27-22 with 5:17 remaining in the first half. The score reached a tie twice, but Paiton Burckhard went on a fastbreak, scoring at the last second to put the Jacks ahead 35-33 at halftime.
SDSU outscored Florida Gulf Coast 21-16 in the third quarter. A late 6-0 run gave the Jacks its largest lead of seven points entering the final frame. State led 68-63 when a FGCU 3-pointer and a trio of free throws gave the Eagles a one-point advantage. Selland made a layup with nine second remaining to put the Jacks ahead, but Florida Gulf Coast answered with a basket of their own to seal a late 71-70 win.
"I still feel good about where we are right now," Johnston said. "Our team has really progressed and I thought we played very well. Offensively it was probably one of our more efficient games. We took better care of the basketball and I thought our shot selection was really good. We did all the things we needed to do to win, we just needed to finish the game better."
South Dakota State returns home to host Coppin State on Thursday at Frost Arena.