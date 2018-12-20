South Dakota junior guard Ciara Duffy scored 24 points to pace the Coyotes in a 67-40 victory over Loyola Marymount in the second game of the Puerto Rico Classic on Thursday afternoon inside Mario Morales Coliseum.
The Coyotes (12-1) extended their win streak to 10 games while Loyola Marymount (7-4) lost their second of the Puerto Rico Classic.
Duffy was just shy of a double-double with 24 points and nine rebounds, while adding four assists and three steals to her stat line. Duffy surpassed 20 points for the fifth time this season and 13th time in her career.
Arens finished with 11 points for her fourth-straight double-figure game. She also grabbed seven rebounds, handed out four assists and had two steals.
South Dakota and Indiana (10-1) face off in the final game of the Puerto Rico Classic at 2 p.m. (MT) on Friday.
SDSU women fall to Wyoming
South Dakota State's Madison Guebert set the Jackrabbit and Summit League records for career 3-point field goals, but South Dakota State University lost 77-70 to Wyoming Thursday night in front of 2,335 fans at the Arena Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming.
Guebert's record-breaking 3-pointer came in the third quarter, breaking former Jackrabbit Jill Young's record of 305. Guebert made three treys and now has 307 career 3-pointers.
The Jackrabbits (8-5) were led by Myah Selland's career-high tying 21 points. The sophomore was 10 of 15 from the field. Macy Miller scored 18 points, had a team-high nine rebounds and five assists. Tagyn Larson had 13 second-half points while Guebert finished with 11 points.
Marta Gomez led Wyoming with 20 points, including four 3-pointers. Bailee Cotton recorded a double-double with 15 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.