USD women's season ends with no NCAA Tournament

The University of South Dakota women's basketball team earned yet another trip to the NCAA Tournament earlier this week by defeating rival South Dakota State University in the Summit League Tournament title game in Sioux Falls.
Two days later, the Coyotes, like all NCAA basketball teams, are done for the season.
NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men's and women's 2020 basketball tournaments Thursday, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships.
Shortly before the NCAA's announcement, Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple announced the suspension of all non-conference and conference competitions for all league members, home and away, through March 30 effective immediately.
These announcements affect a number of Coyote teams and student-athletes. Most notably, South Dakota's nationally-ranked women's basketball program had qualified for the NCAA Tournament with a 30-2 record, defeating SDSU 63-58 in the league title game.
USD women's basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit said that despite the abrupt and disappointing ending to their season, they all had an incredible time this season.
"This group of girls loved each other, they trusted each other and they worked their tails off. They continued to improve so much throughout the season," she said. "While it hurts that our season has now come to an end, it shouldn't take away from all of the things that this group of young ladies have accomplished. They have doe things on the basketball court that are historic for our team, for our program and for our university."
You have free articles remaining.
Plitzuweit said what hurts is now is the end for their four seniors, Madison McKeever, Taylor Frederick, Ciara Duffy and Megan Bonar.
"What those four young ladies have done for this program and for our university is something is left a legacy," she said. "It is something that as a program, we're going to continue to work to uphold at a daily basis."
The announcement also directly affected five student-athletes preparing to compete in this week's NCAA Indoor Track and Field National Championship Meet in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
"The events that have transpired over the last 2-3 days certainly culminated into what we saw today, which frankly puts us in unprecedented unchartered waters," South Dakota Athletic Director David Herbster said in a release. "We started with the University extending Spring Break a week, moved into basketball tournaments all around the country ending competition today, to the Summit League suspending all outside competition through the end of the month. Then, we ran into the NCAA canceling all winter and spring championships for the year.
"These types of decisions don't come lightly. I completely understand the reason why we're doing this in the interest of public safety, not only for our student-athletes and coaches, but for the fans and parents who may be in attendance."
Herbster said he can't disregard the disappointment that their student-athletes are feeling right now.
"Nothing's going to take away what they accomplished this year — the joy, the satisfaction and the accomplishments. But it certainly leaves loose ends hanging out there," he said. "We need to value the decision makers and leaders who made these decisions and the thoughts that went into it, but also make sure we appreciate the value of the competition our student-athletes were in, and support them during this time."
Herbster added that they will continue to work with NCAA, conference, university and state leaders to determine their next steps and that will be charted on a day-by-day basis.
"Until then, our primary goal will never change, and that is taking care of our student-athletes and providing them every opportunity and every resource to be successful in or out of competition," he said.