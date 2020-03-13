USD women's season ends with no NCAA Tournament

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Plitzuweit said what hurts is now is the end for their four seniors, Madison McKeever, Taylor Frederick, Ciara Duffy and Megan Bonar.

"What those four young ladies have done for this program and for our university is something is left a legacy," she said. "It is something that as a program, we're going to continue to work to uphold at a daily basis."

The announcement also directly affected five student-athletes preparing to compete in this week's NCAA Indoor Track and Field National Championship Meet in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

"The events that have transpired over the last 2-3 days certainly culminated into what we saw today, which frankly puts us in unprecedented unchartered waters," South Dakota Athletic Director David Herbster said in a release. "We started with the University extending Spring Break a week, moved into basketball tournaments all around the country ending competition today, to the Summit League suspending all outside competition through the end of the month. Then, we ran into the NCAA canceling all winter and spring championships for the year.

"These types of decisions don't come lightly. I completely understand the reason why we're doing this in the interest of public safety, not only for our student-athletes and coaches, but for the fans and parents who may be in attendance."