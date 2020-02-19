Utah gets past Rapid City 2-1 in OT

The Rapid City Rush missed out on a golden opportunity for a big Mountain Division road win, as the Utah Grizzlies picked up a 2-1 overtime win Wednesday night at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah.

Rapid City led 1-0 through the first 53 minutes of the game, only to see Utah tie the contest with 6:15 remaining and then win the contest barely two minutes into the first overtime period.

The Rush still picked up one point and have 59 points on the season, standing in fourth place in the division, three ahead of Tulsa. The Rush's magic number in clinching a playoffs' spot is 30 with 19 games remaining.

The loss was the second straight to Utah (3-1 Monday night), which stands in second-place in the division with 71 points.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

After a scoreless first period, the Rush took the 1-0 lead when Tyler Coulter scored on a power-play goal, assisted by Dane Birks at the 10:46 mark.

In the third, Utah broke through for its first goal against Rush net-minder Gordon Defiel, when Griffen Molino scored, assisted by Taylor Richart, 13:35 into the period.